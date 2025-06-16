Life Reimagined 108: Margaret Williams Left Her Career at 60 to Start Truly Living

In this powerful episode, we sit down with Margaret Williams, a woman who walked away from a 39-year career in the federal government to reclaim her health, her peace, and her purpose. From the pressures of a toxic workplace to becoming a coach and mentor on Substack, Margaret shares how she redefined success on her terms and built a life rooted in authenticity, connection, and healing.

She talks about walking dogs, managing PTSD, mentoring new voices, and building The Empowered Leader, a vibrant community for those who’ve ever felt unseen.

Her story is proof: it’s never too late to pivot, grow, and create something that finally feels like you.

👉 Tune in to get inspired, reflect on your own journey, and remember: your second chapter might just be the best one yet.

You can find Margaret at The Empowered Leader.