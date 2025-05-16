Life Reimagined 107: Reinvention, Romance & Radical Self-Love After 50. Meet Gail Keyes-Allen.

In this powerful episode of Life Reimagine, I sit down with Gail Keyes Allen — a writer, coach, and straight-up powerhouse who's redefining what life after 50 really looks like.

Gail doesn’t just talk reinvention. She lives it.

From walking away from a cushy accounting job at 50 (after being told she’d hit her salary ceiling)... to investing $18K in herself to become a coach... to tripling her income in a year... to burning out and starting over again — Gail lays it all out. No fluff. No sugar-coating.

We dive deep into the messy middle of reinvention — the money fears, the heartbreak, the unexpected joys (like falling in love with caring for her grandson), and the reality of outgrowing friends who just don’t get the new you.

You’ll hear her raw take on:

Why women over 50 must stop asking for permission

How to create success that actually feels good

What it really means to love yourself first

How to navigate dating, divorce, and doubters

And the mindset shifts that make midlife magical (not miserable)

We also talk about coaching journeys, our big dreams (hello, London collab), and why self-love and playfulness are non-negotiables in your second act.

If you’ve ever wondered, “Is it too late to start over?” — Gail is living proof the answer is HELL NO.

You can find Gail at Old BlacK Lady Chronicles.