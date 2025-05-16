The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined 107: Reinvention, Romance & Radical Self-Love After 50. Meet Gail Keyes-Allen.
0:00
-37:21

Life Reimagined 107: Reinvention, Romance & Radical Self-Love After 50. Meet Gail Keyes-Allen.

What Really Happens When You Quit at 50 and Bet on Yours
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
May 16, 2025
Share
Transcript

In this powerful episode of Life Reimagine, I sit down with Gail Keyes Allen — a writer, coach, and straight-up powerhouse who's redefining what life after 50 really looks like.

Gail doesn’t just talk reinvention. She lives it.

From walking away from a cushy accounting job at 50 (after being told she’d hit her salary ceiling)... to investing $18K in herself to become a coach... to tripling her income in a year... to burning out and starting over again — Gail lays it all out. No fluff. No sugar-coating.

We dive deep into the messy middle of reinvention — the money fears, the heartbreak, the unexpected joys (like falling in love with caring for her grandson), and the reality of outgrowing friends who just don’t get the new you.

You’ll hear her raw take on:

  • Why women over 50 must stop asking for permission

  • How to create success that actually feels good

  • What it really means to love yourself first

  • How to navigate dating, divorce, and doubters

  • And the mindset shifts that make midlife magical (not miserable)

We also talk about coaching journeys, our big dreams (hello, London collab), and why self-love and playfulness are non-negotiables in your second act.

If you’ve ever wondered, “Is it too late to start over?” — Gail is living proof the answer is HELL NO.

You can find Gail at Old BlacK Lady Chronicles.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture