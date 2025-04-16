Life Reimagined 106: Kristi Keller on Rock Bottoms, Reinvention & Betting on Yourself

In this raw and inspiring episode, Kristi Keller—writer of Wildhood Wanted—shares her extraordinary journey of starting over after devastating loss. From the heartbreak of loss during the pandemic, to job loss, injury, and facing financial uncertainty, Kristi opens up about what it really means to rebuild your life at 50.

We talk about fear, doubt, grief, and the courage it takes to keep going when everything falls apart. Kristi also shares how she unexpectedly built a business helping writers on Substack, the power of working on your own terms, and why work-life balance—not hustle—is her new definition of success.

She leaves us with a powerful reminder: “We didn’t come this far to only come this far.”

If you’ve ever felt like it was too late to start over… this one’s for you.