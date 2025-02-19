The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
Life Reimagined 104: Kim Williams on Reinventing Life After 50
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:48
-28:48

Life Reimagined 104: Kim Williams on Reinventing Life After 50

Leaving Hollywood Behind for Freedom, Joy, and a Fresh Start
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Feb 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

The Life Reimagined podcast features Kim Williams, a writer and producer who traded Los Angeles for Johannesburg, South Africa. After 28 years in the entertainment industry, Kim chose to step away and start fresh. She shares what inspired her move—seeking a life with less pressure to accumulate and more freedom to simply enjoy each day. Kim opens up about how she prepared, the challenges of adjusting, and her vision for a guest house honoring her female ancestors. Her advice for anyone considering a major life change? Prioritize new dreams, embrace rest, and follow what truly brings you joy.

You can find Kim at Genkati House on Instagram @genKatiHouse.

Discussion about this episode

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
The Life Reimagined podcast is hosted by Desiree Brown, a woman over 50 who has moved to 11 different countries. We talk with women who have reinvented themselves after 50. Our guests share their motivation and their journey to reinvention.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Recent Episodes
Life Reimagined 103: How Patricia Brooks Created a New Life in France
  Desiree Brown-Quilty
Life Reimagined 102: Barbara Grassey-loving her new life in a village
  Desiree Brown-Quilty and Barbara Grassey
Life Reimagined 101: Iva Ursano—Fearless after 50 and Embracing the Second Chapter
  Desiree Brown-Quilty