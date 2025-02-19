Life Reimagined 104: Kim Williams on Reinventing Life After 50

The Life Reimagined podcast features Kim Williams, a writer and producer who traded Los Angeles for Johannesburg, South Africa. After 28 years in the entertainment industry, Kim chose to step away and start fresh. She shares what inspired her move—seeking a life with less pressure to accumulate and more freedom to simply enjoy each day. Kim opens up about how she prepared, the challenges of adjusting, and her vision for a guest house honoring her female ancestors. Her advice for anyone considering a major life change? Prioritize new dreams, embrace rest, and follow what truly brings you joy.

You can find Kim at Genkati House on Instagram @genKatiHouse.