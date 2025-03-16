Life Reimagined 105: Reinvention is not a Straight Line

What happens when life doesn’t go as planned? You adapt. You reinvent. You keep going.

In a recent conversation with Sally Doran, we explored the realities of reinvention—career shifts, personal growth, and unexpected midlife challenges. Sally, a former corporate marketer turned life coach, shared how she navigated divorce, career burnout, and family struggles to create a life she actually enjoyed.

We also talked about Substack—the highs of building an audience, the frustrations of monetization, and why we both use it to connect rather than chase numbers. Growth is never linear, whether it’s in writing or life.

One big takeaway? Reinvention isn’t just about finding a new passion or moving to a new city. It’s about staying open—because sometimes the best opportunities come from the things we never expected. Sally never planned to become a coach, just like her friend never thought she’d love RV life. Yet here they are, thriving.

So, if you’re feeling stuck, ask yourself: What’s possible if you stop clinging to the old plan?

Let’s talk reinvention. What’s your next move?

You can follow Sally Doran here