Picture this: You’re standing at the edge of a diving board. It’s not too high, but it feels like the top of a mountain.

You know you won’t drown, yet your heart is racing. You take a step back.

It's funny how a simple jump can feel terrifying, right? That’s the fear of failure.

And guess what? We all have it—especially when reinventing ourselves after 50. But what if I told you fear can be your greatest motivator?

How do you overcome this fear?

Know that failure is not the end of our dreams. It is the beginning. ▶️

Setbacks and failures show us what we need to unlearn, what we need to learn instead, and what we need to do about it. Failure teaches us more than success, and there is research to prove it. 📖

One day, you might realize that “this ain’t it." There is no need to panic—there is always a way and people to learn from. Gabrielle Smith shares how she overcame fear and found her purpose. 🎧

Vera Wang started after a failure

Vera Wang, the American fashion designer, transformed her setbacks into a global success story. In the beginning, Vera wanted to become an Olympic figure skater but failed to make the team. Later, after 15 years at Vogue, the Editor-in-Chief role, which she wanted, passed her by. It could have been a crushing blow.

Instead, Vera pursued her passion for fashion. At 40, she launched her own bridal business, creating the now-iconic Vera Wang Bridal House.

Her journey shows that the fear of failure can lead to success. If embraced, it can spark reinvention.

Keep failing

If we continue looking for our purpose and try different things, the right thing will grab our attention. I have tried many different things and learned so much along the way. I discovered what is not for me and what could be for me, leading me closer to my purpose.

Embrace Failure as Fuel

Failure isn’t the end; it’s a stepping stone. Vera Wang’s story reminds us that setbacks can guide us toward new possibilities. When we face our fears and push through, we learn, grow, and get closer to finding our true path.

Leap. Failure is your growth path. Keep moving forward—you’re closer to your purpose than you think!

