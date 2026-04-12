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Let’s Be Honest for a Second…

You don’t need more courage to move abroad.

You need structure.

You’re not stuck because you’re not brave enough.

You’re stuck because everything in your head feels… too big.

Too messy.

Too many unknowns.

You keep telling yourself you just need to feel more ready…

but here’s the part that might sting a little…

you already are.

Courage Isn’t the Problem

Courage isn’t your problem.

It never was.

What’s actually missing is structure.

Right now, it’s just a picture

Your move lives in your imagination…

a café somewhere

a slower morning

a version of you that finally has space to breathe

It feels real… but it’s not grounded.

There’s no path… just a picture.

What Happens Without Structure

And without structure, your brain does what it’s designed to do…

it protects you.

It overthinks.

It delays.

It keeps you researching… scrolling… waiting for the perfect moment that never quite arrives.

What Changes Everything

But the second you start breaking it down… everything shifts.

Legal pathway.

Money plan.

Income strategy.

Timeline.

Now it’s not a dream anymore.

It’s a sequence.

Not overwhelming.

Just… next.

Why Doing This Alone Keeps You Stuck

And here’s the part most people underestimate…

doing this alone will slow you down more than anything else.

Because when it’s just you… every decision feels heavier.

Every doubt gets louder.

Every delay starts to feel reasonable.

What Happens When You’re Not Alone

But when you’re around other women who are doing the same thing…

something clicks.

You start seeing what’s actually possible… not just imagining it.

You hear questions you didn’t even know you needed to ask.

You stop spiraling… and you start deciding.

Momentum builds like that.

Quietly at first… then all at once.

The Shift You’ve Been Feeling

This is the shift you’ve been circling…

the difference between dreaming about a life abroad… and actually moving toward it.

Dreams stay vague.

Projects move.

And the moment your move becomes a project… everything changes.

If This Thought Has Crossed Your Mind…

If you’ve had that quiet thought…the one you don’t always say out loud…

“Maybe I actually do this…”

Don’t wait for more courage.

You don’t need it.

You need a plan you can follow… and people who are moving alongside you.

What Next?

In mid-May, I’ll open the first Move Before 2027™ cohort for women seeking structured guidance as they begin this process.

Move Before 2027™ is an 8-week live program for women over 50 who are serious about relocating abroad and want a clear, structured way to begin.

Inside the program, we focus on:

• Choosing your destination with clarity

• Understanding your visa and legal pathway

• Designing how your income will work abroad

• Creating a realistic timeline for your move

So you can:

• Move forward with confidence instead of uncertainty

• Turn your idea into a structured plan

• Begin taking real steps toward relocation

By the end of the program:

• Your move is no longer something you are thinking about

• It is something you are actively working toward

Wanna join? Sign up here.

Have a great week 🌹.