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The Question That Stops Us

When we start thinking seriously about moving abroad after 50, one question tends to appear quickly.

What happens to my career?

For decades, our professional lives have likely been tied to a specific place.

An office.

An institution.

A network of colleagues.

A familiar structure.

When we imagine relocating, it can feel as if all of that might disappear overnight.

And with it, the stability we’ve worked hard to build.

Careers Feel Local. Experience Is Not.

A career often looks local from the outside.

Our job title is tied to an organization.

Our reputation is tied to a city.

Our daily work happens within a specific system.

But the deeper truth is this:

The most valuable parts of our careers are rarely tied to geography.

They are skills.

Decision-making.

Leadership.

Teaching.

Communication.

Problem solving.

Strategic thinking.

These things travel far more easily than many women expect.

The Midlife Advantage

One of the quiet advantages of moving later in life is experience.

By our 50s, we have something that younger professionals are still developing.

Perspective.

We’ve managed complex situations.

Navigated difficult conversations.

Adapted to change.

That depth often translates into opportunities that look different from a traditional full-time role.

Consulting.

Project-based work.

Remote roles.

Advisory positions.

Teaching or mentoring.

The structure may shift.

But the value of our experience does not disappear simply because we cross a border.

Repositioning Is Different From Starting Over

Many women assume that relocating means starting from zero.

In reality, it’s usually a process of repositioning.

We take what you’ve already built and translate it into a format that works in a different environment.

Sometimes that means remote work.

Sometimes it means part-time work combined with a lower cost of living.

Sometimes it means consulting or freelance projects built around our expertise.

The career may look different.

But it rarely begins from nothing.

A Practical Question to Ask Yourself

Instead of asking:

What job will I have in another country?

Try asking a different question.

What skills do I have that could create income anywhere?

The answers often reveal possibilities that were not obvious before.

Experience travels more easily than titles.

Moving Is Not About Abandoning Your Work

Relocating abroad after 50 does not require abandoning your professional life.

For many women, it simply means reshaping it.

Some choose lighter work.

Some build flexible income streams.

Others continue doing the same work — just from a different place.

The key is not perfection.

It is clarity.

The Conversation That Comes Next

In the next post, I want to talk about something many women avoid when they start thinking about relocation.

Research.

Specifically, the difference between learning about countries and actually planning a move.

Because those two things can look very similar — but they lead to very different outcomes.

And if you’re serious about relocating before the end of 2026, the difference matters.

If you’ve quietly decided that living abroad is part of your next chapter, you can join the Move Before 2027™ private list here.

I’ll share details about the upcoming cohort there first, along with a few resources to help you begin structuring your relocation.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week!🌹