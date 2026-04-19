By the time you reach your 50s, the question is no longer whether change is possible.

It is whether you allow yourself to pursue it.

Living abroad is one of those possibilities.

But it rarely happens accidentally.

What Makes Moves Successful

Successful relocations tend to share three characteristics.

Clarity.

Structure.

Community.

Once those pieces come together, the move begins to feel not only possible, but practical.

Why I Created Move Before 2027™

Over the years, I’ve met many women who quietly hold the same idea.

“I would love to live abroad someday.”

But without structure, that someday drifts and drifts and drifts…

Move Before 2027™ is a small live cohort designed to help women turn that idea into a plan.

Together we work through:

• destination clarity

• visa pathways

• financial planning

• income continuity

• relocation timelines

If This Is Your Chapter

If moving abroad before 2027 is something you are seriously considering, you are welcome to join the Move Before 2027™ private list.

I’ll share details about the upcoming cohort there first.

No pressure.

Just a structure for women who are ready to begin.

Have a great week!🌹

P.S. My friend Sue just moved to Vietnam. She is 61.