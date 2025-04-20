Listen to the Deep Dive:

You know that whisper you keep hearing?

The one that says, this isn’t it…

The one that tugs at your heart every time you remember who you were before the bills, the burnout, and the boxed-in days?

That’s your childhood dream still trying to speak.

And it has a story to tell.

So you made the vision board… now what?

I stared at mine every morning.

The images were bold. The colors were bright.

I believed in the power of seeing it daily — and I still do.

But after a while, something started to ache inside me.

Not because the dream wasn’t clear…

But because I hadn’t taken a single real step toward it.

Visualization without action is just… well, Pinterest.

It’s time to get your ass in gear.

Let’s be honest: no one is coming to save you.

So how do we move from dreaming to doing?

Here’s where I started:

Reconnect with your “why.” Not the polished version — the messy, hungry one. The dream you had before the world told you to “be realistic.”

Take one small action. Not the perfect action. Just one. Email someone. Research something. Say the thing out loud.

Find your people. You don’t need a guru. You need a group of women who are walking the same path, stumbling and starting over right alongside you.

But what about money?

Ah, yes — the million-dollar question.

You follow your passion and then what? How does the mortgage get paid?

Here’s the real answer no one wants to say:

Passion without a plan is just a hobby.

That doesn’t mean you stop. It means you learn how to monetize without selling your soul.

It means testing, building, asking, and pivoting.

People like 🎬 Sarah Centrella and 🎧 Simona Costantini did this.

They didn’t have it all figured out — but they started.

And one step turned into the next.

Your mind is your secret weapon.

This isn’t fluff. It’s science.

Your thoughts create your words.

Your words shape your habits.

Your habits build your life.

Start speaking as the version of yourself who already did the thing.

Because here’s the truth:

You don’t wait until you’re fully ready — you get started, and the readiness shows up along the way.

Stop waiting for a sign. Stop waiting for permission.

Stop waiting for burnout to become your wake-up call.

You were born to create. Period.

Life gets loud. Tasks pile up. Dreams get dusty.

But you’re not too late.

You’re not too old.

You’re not too far behind.

The creative spark in you? It’s not gone — it’s just buried under a to-do list.

Start now. Start messy. Start scared.

But for the love of your future self — just start.

Because once you do, something magical happens.

Doors open. People appear. Confidence grows.

Your next step

So here’s your challenge for today:

🌹 Revisit your vision board — and choose one dream to act on.

🌹 Tell one person what you’re working toward.

🌹 Join a community that keeps you accountable. (You are here, so that’s a good step!)

And most of all?

Remember: You already know there’s more.

It’s time to go get it.

Want a Clear Plan for Starting Over? Let’s Do This Together.

Starting over doesn’t have to be terrifying. You need a roadmap, a strategy, and someone to hold you accountable.

That’s exactly what I do in my coaching program.

If you’re ready to move past the fear and actually take action, I’d love to help you.

Upgrade to a paid annual subscription and receive a complimentary 1:1 coaching session. Let’s make your second act the best one yet.

To help you get started, I’ve also got some cool resources for you:

Thanks for reading, and have a great week! 🌹