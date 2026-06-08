What if your low energy isn’t a problem to fix but a message to listen to?

A few years ago, when I felt exhausted, I assumed I needed a holiday.

Or more sleep.

Or a better morning routine.

Or another cup of coffee.

Now that I’ve crossed 60, I’m starting to see things differently.

Sometimes low energy isn’t telling us to rest.

It’s telling us to pay attention.

Because there is a difference between being depleted and being misaligned.

And for many women over 50, that distinction changes everything.

The Lie We’ve Been Sold About Energy

Most of us were taught to think about energy like a mobile phone battery.

Charge it.

Use it.

Recharge it.

Repeat.

If you’re tired, sleep more.

Take the weekend off.

Book a vacation.

Then get back to work.

The problem is that many women return from the vacation just as tired as when they left.

Why?

Because the issue wasn’t depletion.

It was misalignment.

You can’t rest your way out of a life that no longer fits.

The Question That Changed Everything

When I feel drained now, I ask myself a different question:

Am I tired... or am I spending my energy on things that no longer matter to me?

That question can be uncomfortable.

Because sometimes the answer has nothing to do with sleep.

Sometimes it’s the volunteer role you’ve outgrown.

The friendship that leaves you feeling heavy.

The job that no longer reflects who you’ve become.

The endless people-pleasing.

The obligations you accepted twenty years ago but would never choose today.

As we age, our energy becomes more precious.

Not because we’re becoming weaker.

Because we’re becoming wiser.

We’re less willing to waste energy on things that don’t align with who we are.

Your Energy Is a Compass

Think about the moments when you feel most alive.

Maybe it’s when you’re traveling.

Writing.

Gardening.

Learning something new.

Having deep conversations.

Working on a project that excites you.

Notice how energy behaves in those moments.

You might be physically tired but emotionally energized.

That’s because alignment creates energy.

Not all exhaustion is created equal.

Some activities drain us.

Others stretch us while simultaneously filling us up.

The goal isn’t to eliminate effort.

The goal is to direct effort toward what matters.

The Midlife Energy Audit

If you’re feeling constantly tired, try this simple exercise.

Make two lists.

1 - Energy Drains

Write down everything that consistently leaves you feeling depleted.

People.

Commitments.

Activities.

Responsibilities.

Don’t judge the list.

Just be honest.

2 - Energy Sources

Now write down the things that leave you feeling lighter, more alive, more like yourself.

These don’t have to be big things.

A morning walk.

Reading for thirty minutes.

Talking to a friend.

Working on a creative project.

Cooking.

Travelling.

Learning.

Look for patterns.

The answers are usually there.

Redesigning Your Life Around Your Energy

One of the biggest mistakes we make after 50 is trying to redesign our lives around time.

But time isn’t the real currency anymore.

Energy is.

At 25, you can power through almost anything.

At 60, your body starts negotiating.

And honestly, that’s not a bad thing.

It forces you to become intentional.

To choose.

To stop scattering yourself across a hundred obligations.

To build a life that supports who you are now rather than who you were twenty years ago.

The women who thrive in this season aren’t necessarily the ones with the most money, freedom, or opportunities.

They’re the ones who understand where their energy goes.

And they protect it accordingly.

Three Ways to Realign Your Life This Week

1. Stop Calling Everything “Tired”

The next time you feel exhausted, ask:

“What exactly is making me tired?”

Be specific.

You may discover you’re not physically tired at all.

You may be emotionally drained or mentally overloaded.

2. Remove One Energy Leak

Choose one activity, obligation, or commitment that no longer serves you.

Reduce it.

Delegate it.

Or let it go.

You don’t need to overhaul your entire life overnight.

Small changes create space.

3. Add One Energy Source

Don’t wait until everything is perfect.

Schedule one thing this week that genuinely lights you up.

Treat it as important.

Because it is.

The Real Work of Reinvention

The longer I live, the more I believe reinvention is less about becoming someone new.

It’s about becoming more honest.

Honest about what matters.

Honest about what drains us.

Honest about the life we actually want.

Your energy is giving you clues.

It’s pointing toward what fits and what no longer does.

Maybe the answer isn’t another productivity hack.

Maybe the answer is listening.

And having the courage to realign your life with what your energy has been trying to tell you all along.

Where is your energy trying to get your attention right now?

Hit reply and tell me: what’s one area of your life that no longer feels like yours?

Have a great week! 🌹