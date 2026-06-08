The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

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Demetria Henderson's avatar
Demetria Henderson
11h

The question you're asking women to sit with is the harder one. Most of us reach for the easier answer first.

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1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
Janis's avatar
Janis
18h

This really lands. What stayed with me is that energy has its own kind of truth. It points so clearly to what fits and what does not.

The area that no longer feels like mine is the version of me that still wants to override uncertainty instead of listen to the intelligence inside it. That part keeps reaching for proof, while something deeper in me is asking for trust.

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3 replies by Desiree Brown-Quilty and others
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