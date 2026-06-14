You know that feeling.

The one where you keep looking for answers even though part of you already knows what you want.

You read another book.

Listen to another podcast.

Ask another friend for advice.

Make another pros and cons list.

And yet, somehow, you still feel stuck.

Not because you don’t know what to do.

Because you don’t fully trust yourself to do it.

For many women over 50, the challenge isn’t finding clarity.

The challenge is trusting the clarity they already have.

When Did You Stop Trusting Yourself?

It’s a question worth asking.

Because chances are there was a time when you trusted your instincts more than you do now.

But somewhere along the way, you learned to look outside yourself for answers.

You listened to what your family expected.

What society expected.

What your partner expected.

What your colleagues expected.

What was practical.

What was sensible.

What was responsible

Over time, other people’s voices became louder than your own.

And little by little, you stopped believing that your desires were enough.

That your intuition was enough.

That your own knowing could be trusted.

The Cost of Constantly Looking Outside Yourself

When you stop trusting yourself, every decision becomes harder.

You overthink.

You second-guess.

You wait for certainty.

You search for guarantees that don’t exist.

You tell yourself you’re being careful.

But often what’s really happening is fear.

Fear of making a mistake.

Fear of disappointing people.

Fear of choosing wrong.

The problem is that life rarely gives us certainty before we act.

Most of the time, certainty arrives afterward.

Looking back.

Not looking forward.

You Have More Wisdom Than You Think

One of the gifts of getting older is experience.

By this stage of your life, you’ve already navigated challenges you once thought would break you.

You’ve survived heartbreak.

Disappointment.

Loss.

Change.

You’ve adapted to situations you never saw coming.

You’ve made difficult decisions before.

And yet, when it comes to creating your next chapter, you sometimes act as though you can’t be trusted to choose.

But here’s what I know.

Nobody knows your life better than you do.

Nobody else lives inside your head.

Nobody else wakes up with your dreams, your regrets, your hopes, or your desires.

That wisdom matters.

More than you think.

The Question That Changes Everything

The next time you’re facing a decision, try asking yourself this:

If nobody else had an opinion, what would I choose?

Not your family.

Not your friends.

Not the people who might judge you.

Not the people who love you.

Just you.

Sit quietly with the answer.

Don’t rush.

Don’t analyze.

Just listen.

You may be surprised by how quickly your truth appears when everyone else’s voice leaves the room.

Self-Trust Is Built in Small Moments

Many people think self-trust comes from confidence.

I think it’s the other way around.

Confidence grows from self-trust.

And self-trust grows from keeping small promises to yourself.

Taking the walk you said you’d take.

Protecting a boundary you said you’d protect.

Give yourself permission to rest when you need rest.

Speaking up when something doesn’t feel right.

Choosing yourself, even in small ways.

Every time you honor yourself, you strengthen trust.

Every time you ignore yourself, you weaken it.

Stop Waiting to Feel Ready

One of the biggest myths about reinvention is that you’ll know when you’re ready.

Most women I know don’t feel ready.

They feel uncertain.

Nervous.

Excited.

Terrified.

Hopeful.

Usually all at the same time.

The women who redesign their lives aren’t the ones who feel fearless.

They’re the ones who trust themselves enough to move forward despite the fear.

They understand something important.

You don’t have to trust the outcome.

You simply have to trust yourself to handle whatever happens.

Three Ways to Trust Yourself Again

1. Listen Before You Ask

Before seeking advice, ask yourself what you think first.

Give your own wisdom a chance to speak.

2. Keep One Small Promise

Choose one thing you will do for yourself this week.

Then do it.

Trust grows through action.

3. Remember Who You Already Are

Make a list of challenges you’ve overcome.

Read it often.

Your past is evidence that you are more capable than you think.

The Real Work of Reinvention

Many women believe reinvention is about becoming someone new.

I don’t.

I think reinvention is about returning to yourself.

Returning to the person beneath the expectations.

Beneath the responsibilities.

Beneath the noise.

The woman who has been there all along.

The woman who knows more than she gives herself credit for.

Maybe the next chapter of your life doesn’t require more advice.

Maybe it requires more trust.

So here’s the question I’d love you to sit with this week:

Where in your life are you waiting for permission when what you really need is trust?

Hit reply and tell me.

I’d love to hear your answer.

Have a wonderful week. 🌹