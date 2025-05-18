Listen to the Deep Dive

I hit “publish” on my first Substack post on May 30, 2024.

At the time, I thought I was just writing about travel.

Then I started sharing deeper stories, about purpose, about the women who inspire me, and about this wild idea that it’s never too late to move across the world or start your life over.

Fast forward to now, almost 2,000 subscribers later, and here we are. Every Sunday, I send out something real. Something honest. Something I hope lands exactly where you need it.

This community has become something I never expected, and honestly, something I didn’t even know I needed.

Thank you. For reading. For commenting. For cheering me on and reminding me that women over 50 are not done. We’re just getting started.

Lately, I’ve been writing more about reinvention.

Except... I don’t like that word anymore.

Reinvention sounds like you have to start over from zero. Like you’re supposed to erase everything you’ve lived and slap on a brand-new identity.

No thanks.

I’ve lived too much, lost too much, and learned too much to pretend it didn’t happen.

So I’m changing the word.

I’m calling it a redesign.

Redesigning isn’t about blowing up your life.

It’s about hitting pause.

Looking around.

Asking: Is this still working for me?

It’s about letting go of the things that don’t fit anymore, the roles, the routines, the expectations.

It’s about getting real about what actually lights you up now.

And it’s about choosing, every single day, how you want to show up in this next season of life.

Not drifting.

Not surviving.

Designing. With intention, guts, and a little sparkle.

So why redesign instead of reinvent?

Because redesign feels human.

It lets you keep the parts of you that still fit, and change the ones that don’t.

It gives you permission to shift without shame.

It’s not about pretending you’re someone else.

It’s about becoming more of who you already are.

I’m living proof of it.

I redesigned my life from math teacher to life strategist.

From burned out to lit up.

From stuck in the "what now?" spiral to helping other women find their answers.

If you're over 50 and wondering what's next...

You’re not alone.

I work with women who:

🥀 Feel lost but don’t want to admit it

🥀 Are done playing small

🥀 Want more, even if they can’t name it yet

🥀 Are you ready for someone who gets it

No judgment. No fluff. Just space to get clear, make a plan, and start walking it.

What happens on a call with me?

You get any one of the following:

🌹 A chance to say the thing you’ve been holding back

🌹 Clarity on where you’re stuck (and why it’s not your fault)

🌹A real plan, not a to-do list or a Pinterest board

🌹 A few laughs, maybe a cry, and probably a moment where you go: “Whoa… that’s it.”

Even if we never talk again, you’ll leave changed.

Because once you get a glimpse of what’s possible, it’s hard to unsee it.

Here’s what Lucy, one of my clients, said:

“It’s one of the most empowering gifts you can give yourself. What stood out most was how deeply personal and intentional the process was. I procrastinate a lot, but this gave me the push to start. The structure, the exercises, the accountability... it connected the dots between who I am and who I want to become.”

Three ways to take the next step:

🌹 Become a paid annual subscriber to my Substack and get a free 1:1 coaching session: we’ll go deep, get real, and map out your next move.

🌹 Sign up to hear when the REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Booster drops, designed to help you stop doubting and start doing (without the overwhelm).

🌹 Or if you’re ready now, book a paid session with me right here, no waiting, no fluff, just clarity and momentum.

Because your next chapter isn’t gonna write itself.

But I’ll help you draft the damn thing.😊

Have a great week!🌹