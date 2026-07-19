Have you ever noticed how easy it is to believe everyone else knows what they’re doing?

You look at the woman who started a business at 58.

The couple who sold everything and moved abroad.

The friend who went back to university after retirement.

They all seem so... certain.

As if they woke up one morning knowing exactly what to do.

I used to think that too.

I believed there would come a day when I’d finally feel ready.

Confident.

Certain.

Sure, I was making the right decision.

I’m still waiting for that day.

The Plane I Almost Didn’t Board

One time I moved overseas was just after 9/11.

People thought I was crazy.

To be honest... there were moments when I thought they might be right.

I remember wondering if I was making the biggest mistake of my life.

What if I hated it?

What if I couldn’t cope?

What if I came home after a few months feeling like I’d failed?

I wanted certainty.

Instead, all I had was one decision.

Get on the plane.

That’s it.

I couldn’t see the life that decision would create.

I couldn’t see the friendships.

The countries I’d eventually call home.

The students who would shape me just as much as I shaped them.

I couldn’t see that one uncertain decision would lead me to live in more than ten countries and travel to over ninety.

Looking back, the path seems obvious.

Living it... it wasn’t.

The path only became visible because I started walking.

The Beliefs We Carry

Recently, I read Shawn Achor’s work on the power of belief.

Suddenly, something clicked.

He explains that our brains are constantly filtering information. There is simply too much happening around us for us to notice everything, so our minds decide what deserves our attention.

And one of the biggest influences on what we notice...

...is what we already believe.

If you believe you’re too old to start again, your brain becomes incredibly good at finding evidence to support that belief.

You’ll notice the younger candidates.

The businesses that failed.

The reasons your idea won’t work.

The people who seem more talented than you.

Not because that’s the whole truth.

Because that’s the story your brain has been asked to confirm.

I wonder how many dreams have quietly disappeared because of stories like that.

Not because women lacked ability.

Because they believed it was too late.

Confidence Isn’t the Starting Line

For years, I thought confidence came first.

I thought successful people felt brave before they acted.

Now I think the opposite is true.

Confidence is something we earn.

Every time we do something that scares us, our brain updates the story it tells about who we are.

“Maybe I can do difficult things.”

“Maybe I’m more capable than I realised.”

“Maybe I’m not too old after all.”

That’s one of the reasons Achor’s research is so hopeful.

Belief isn’t fixed.

It changes.

And as our beliefs change, our behavior changes.

We become more willing to try.

More resilient when things don’t go to plan.

More likely to notice opportunities we would have ignored before.

The world hasn’t changed.

We have.

Stop Trying to Solve the Whole Journey

One of the biggest mistakes I see women over 50 making is trying to solve the next ten years before taking the next ten steps.

We want guarantees.

We want to know if the move will work.

The business will succeed.

The relationship will last.

The investment will pay off.

Life rarely gives us that.

Instead, it asks a much smaller question.

“What’s your next step?”

Not your next fifty.

Just the next one.

I’ve learned that life has never shown me the whole path.

It has only ever shown me enough to keep moving.

What If This Is Your Moment?

Maybe you’ve been carrying a dream around for years.

A dream you’ve almost convinced yourself is unrealistic.

Too expensive.

Too risky.

Too late.

What if none of those things are the real problem?

What if the thing keeping you stuck isn’t a lack of confidence...

...but the belief that confidence has to come first?

It doesn’t.

Take the class.

Send the application.

Book the flight.

Write the first page.

Start the conversation.

Take one step.

Then let the next one reveal itself.

Because the path rarely appears for people who are standing still.

It opens for the people who begin walking.

And maybe, years from now, you’ll look back and realize that the smallest decision became the beginning of the life you couldn’t yet imagine.

Three Ways I Can Help You ….

1. REIMAGINE Your Life: The 5-Day Confidence Reboot



If you’re ready to stop doubting yourself and start trusting your next chapter, this is your reset. Five days to rebuild confidence and clarity — one simple shift at a time.



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2. Vision Board Workbook



Your next chapter deserves a vision. Create a board that reflects who you’re becoming — not who you used to be.



👉 Download the Vision Board Kit

💬 3. Book a Clarity Call



If you’re standing at a crossroads and need direction, let’s talk it through. One call can change your perspective (and your next move).



👉 Book Your Clarity Call

Remember… you don’t have to see the whole path.

You only have to take the next step.

🌹 Keep blooming and have a great week.