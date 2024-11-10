Listen to the deep dive:

Alright, let’s get this out there: starting over at 50? It sounds a little wild, right? But here’s the thing—it’s a great time to hit refresh.

Years of experience, a lifetime of wisdom, and no tolerance for nonsense - that's you. You’re in the driver’s seat now, completely equipped to make the decisions that suit you best. The only problem? Fear. That nagging little voice whispering, “What if it doesn’t work out?”

Well, guess what? That voice doesn’t get to decide. And you’re in good company. Many women have faced the same fears and come out stronger on the other side.

Let’s explore how to overcome the fear of failure.

Understanding the Fear of Failure

Take inspiration from those who know how to face fear and push on.

▶️ Ruth Soukup talks about fear and explains the different fear archetypes. Which archetype are you? I wonder… Ruth Soukup helps people everywhere create a life they love. She wants them to follow their dreams and achieve their biggest goals. She is also a New York Times bestselling author of six books. They are: Do It Scared: Finding the Courage to Face Your Fears, Overcome Obstacles, and Create a Life You Love. 📖 The Psychology of Overcoming Fear of Failure. This Psychology Today article explores the fear of failure. It says that much of this fear comes from our youth. Their failure was often stigmatized. The article urges readers to see failure as a step in growth, not an end. It is a powerful resource for anyone held back by "what ifs.”

A Real-Life Story: Dana’s Journey to Reinvention at 55

▶️Let me introduce you to Dana, a woman who faced her fears in her mid-50s and transformed her life. After spending years as a designer, Dana started something new. Now, she has found her purpose in doing something that uses her talents.

Now Dana runs her YouTube channel, and she’s the happiest ever. She didn’t overcome her fear of failure; she used it as fuel. “Starting over in her late 50s was scary,” she says, “but it was also the best decision of my life.” Dana’s story is proof that fear might be loud, but it doesn’t stand a chance against determination and passion.

"Starting over isn’t a setback; it’s a chance to build a life that truly reflects who you are now."

~ Dana Mitchell reinvented herself at 55

Moving Forward Without Fear

So, here’s the takeaway: starting over at 50 is possible. And yes, the fear of failure might always be there, but it doesn’t have to control the narrative. With wisdom from Ruth Soukup and psychology experts, we can see fear for what it is. It's a natural reaction to change, not a roadblock.

Starting over isn’t an option; it’s an adventure.

And who knows? It might be the most rewarding journey yet.

