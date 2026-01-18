Listen to the Deep Dive:

Durban, Breeze, and the Moment I Realised

I’m sitting at my desk with the best view of Durban.

The breeze is gentle.

Not dramatic.

Just enough to make the trees sway like they’re exhaling.

I can hear birds calling in the background… the kind of sounds you don’t even notice until you leave South Africa and suddenly miss them like crazy.

A laughing dove.

A hadida.

(Yes… that hadida.)

And as I watch the leaves moving… I realise something that makes my chest tighten a little.

This is exactly where I planned to be a year ago.

Not in some perfect “vision board came true” way.

More in a… I actually followed through way.

And if you’re a woman over 50 trying to reinvent your life, you’ll know what I mean.

Because following through is the hard part.

The Hadida

The Outside Looked Perfect… But Inside I Was Done

A few years ago, my life looked great from the outside.

A job people would kill for.

A lifestyle full of travel and exploration.

A life that looked like freedom…

But inside?

I felt drained.

Empty in a quiet way.

The kind of tired that sleep doesn’t fix.

And I couldn’t ignore it anymore… that feeling that I was meant for something else.

Something that fits better.

Something that didn’t just look good… but actually felt good.

The Laughing Dove

I Didn’t Have a Plan… So I Started Exploring Anyway

The problem was… I didn’t know what that “something else” was.

So I did what most women do when they’re starting over…

I started exploring.

Trial and error.

Small experiments.

Messy attempts.

And I did it while I was still working… because I wasn’t in a position to just burn everything down and disappear into the sunset.

(Not everyone gets to reinvent their life with a dramatic exit.)

My workspace

The Clues Were Already In My Life

At some point, I stopped looking forward to the answers… and started looking back.

I asked myself:

What parts of my current life still bring me joy?

And the answers came quickly.

I loved working one-to-one… not standing in front of a class of twenty kids trying to be “on” all day.

I love quiet.

I love writing.

I love talking to strangers… the random conversations that somehow turn into the deepest stories.

I believe we learn more from other people than we do from most self-help books.

And I’ve always loved sharing the stories of the people I meet on my travels.

The Kind of Woman I’ve Always Been (Even When I Forgot)

Travel has never been a hobby for me.

It’s been a way of thinking.

A way of seeing life.

I’ve joked before that I’m the 21st-century Dervla Murphy.

If you don’t know her, Dervla Murphy was an Irish travel writer who was decades ahead of her time.

She travelled alone through Africa in the 1990s. She was in her 60s, … when women were barely encouraged to travel anywhere without a man.

No luxury. No safety net. No “perfect plan.”

Just grit, curiosity, and a refusal to live a small life.

(Imagine the confidence. Imagine the nerve. Imagine not caring what anyone said…)

That energy has always lived in me… even when I was pretending to be “settled”.

Dervla Murphy in 1990, The Guardian, May 26, 2022

The Move I Made Before I Felt Ready

It took me a year to get ready for the final move.

And I’ll be honest…

I wasn’t completely ready.

But I had to go.

Because staying any longer would’ve broken me.

My nervous system was hanging by a thread.

And if I didn’t move when I did… I don’t know if I’d be here today.

That’s the part people don’t talk about enough.

Sometimes, reinvention isn’t “I feel ready”.

Sometimes it’s…

I have to choose myself before I disappear.

Reinvention Is Built From Tiny Steps

And here’s what I know now:

Where you are today is the result of all the moves you made in the past.

All the tiny choices.

All the awkward first steps.

All the moments you kept going, even when you weren’t sure.

But the problem is… we don’t track our progress.

We don’t stop long enough to realise how far we’ve come.

We only look at what’s still missing.

We only focus on the gap.

And today I did something different.

I paused.

I looked around.

I let myself take it in.

Because even though I’m not quite where I want to be…

I’m so much closer than I was a few years ago.

And maybe you are too.

Even if it doesn’t feel like it yet.

The Grounding Practices That Kept Me Steady

One of the things I’ve done throughout this reinvention process is invest in myself.

Learning.

Trying new things.

Exploring new identities… before the world had proof I deserved them.

And I’ve been practising gratitude along the way.

Not in a fake “positive vibes only” way.

In a grounded way.

A “this is hard, but I’m still here” way.

I use a gratitude journal I created myself… and I pair it with my abstract paintings.

Yes… The paintings were part of the process, too.

Because reinvention isn’t just a spreadsheet plan.

Sometimes it’s colour.

Sometimes it’s quiet.

Sometimes it’s making beauty when your life feels uncertain.

It’s probably why I got so excited about exploring watercolours in the Falklands… and why I met Richard C.

His story stayed with me.

And now I’m sharing it chapter by chapter, not just to tell you about him… but because I want your feedback.

Your questions.

Your reflections.

Because I know you’re living your own version of reinvention too.

If You’re Starting Over Too… Start Here

If you’re in your reinvention season, too, and want a gentle way to stay grounded through the change…

My gratitude journal is on Amazon.

My gratitude journal is on Amazon.

And if you do order it, I’d love to hear what shifts for you.

Keep blooming.

Have a great week🌹