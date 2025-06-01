Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -9:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

A Trip to the Desert… and a Wake-Up Call

Last year, I found myself in the Namibe desert in Angola.

Red sand stretched for miles. The landscape? Like Mars and the moon had a baby.

Wild. Quiet. Brutal.

But somehow... it felt like home.

That’s when I met her, this ancient, twisted plant called the Welwitschia.

The Welwitschia that has survived for hundreds of years in the desert

Sis was thriving in the middle of nowhere.

No water for years and still alive? She stores it when it rain, like some kind of desert goddess hoarding hope.

A survivor.

In her glory, the Cyphostemma

The Little Plant That Refused to Die

Then I saw another plant. Less epic. Kind of squat and awkward-looking.

But I felt a weird connection. Love at first… bulb?

So, I took a cutting (later I found out it was called Cyphostemma). My guide helped me keep it alive inside a scrappy plastic bottle the whole drive back to the Airbnb. Then I took it on the 1-hour flight back home to the capital, Luanda.

The cutting

I planted it. Watered it. Weekly. It slowly lost all its leaves and wild grapes.

Then it became just a stump.

Then nothing.

Three months went by… then four.

I started whispering apologies to it in the pot. Maybe it was too fragile. Too far from home. Maybe I’d failed it. Maybe it just wasn’t the right soil.

And then… boom.

Seven months later, this tiny green bud popped up. I gasped like I’d just seen Beyoncé buying bread at the market.

I literally stared at it for five minutes straight. In silence. Shock.

New buds after 7 months

That stubborn little plant had a message for me...

About life.

About change.

About starting over.

Because here’s the truth no one talks about:

Starting over at 50 doesn’t always look like fireworks.

Sometimes, it looks like nothing.

Whether you're moving countries, leaving a draining job, launching a business, or finally asking, “What do I actually want?”It’s a slow process.

It’s messy.

It’s invisible.

It’s “why-is-nothing-happening” kind of growth.

And that’s exactly when self-doubt pulls up a chair.

What to Do When You’re in the “Nothing’s Happening” Phase

So, how do you keep going when you’re stuck in the “nothing’s happening” phase?

These are the 3 tools I swear by when it feels like my life is standing still:

🌹 1. The Evidence File

I keep a folder on my phone called “proof I don’t suck.”

(That’s the actual name.)

It’s full of kind words. Notes from women I’ve helped. Screenshots of “this helped me” DMs. Wins I almost forgot about.

On the days my brain says, “You’re behind. You’re too late. Who do you think you are?”

I scroll.

Because self-doubt is loud.

But evidence?

Evidence doesn’t lie.

🌹 2. Borrow Belief

Some days, I’ve got zero belief in myself.

So I borrow it.

I think of three people who do believe in me.

My work bestie. That one friend who always gets it. A client who called me a lighthouse (still cry over that).

Then I imagine what they’d say to me right now… and I write it down.

Say it out loud to myself. Yes, I know it’s weird. I do it anyway.

Because sometimes, the voice you need isn’t yours yet.

🌹 3. Mirror Truth Talk

No bra. Half-asleep.

Doesn’t matter.

I stand in front of the mirror and say:

“Self-doubt isn’t a red light. It’s just a sign I’m doing something brave.”

I don’t always believe it.

But I always finish the sentence.

And that’s enough to take the next step.

So maybe that scrappy little desert plant wasn’t just surviving.

Maybe it was showing me how to begin again.

How to hold on when nothing is blooming...

How to trust roots I can’t see...

How to keep showing up — messy, tired, doubting, but still showing up.

Because even when it feels like you’re stuck?

You’re not.

You’re growing. Quietly. Steadily. On your own damn timeline.

So, if you’re in your “nothing’s happening” season?

Keep watering.

Your buds are coming.

❤️ Here’s how I can help you grow:

🔔 Become a paid subscriber and get a FREE 1:1 coaching session - your first step to clarity (and no, it’s not fluffy).

📅 Book a REIMAGINE™ Coaching Session with me. Let’s build your next chapter together.

📩 Join the waitlist for REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Booster course, designed for women who are ready to believe in themselves again.

I’ve got some amazing tools to help you get moving:

🌹 Vision Board Workbook - Dream bigger, get clear, and start designing the life you want.

🌹 Manifest Your Dreams Workbook - Your guide to turning dreams into real, tangible results with clarity, action, and a little magic.

🌹 Positive Affirmation Cards - 20 powerful reminders to keep you focused, inspired, and wildly in love with your journey.

🌹 REIMAGINE™ Workbook - My 9-step roadmap to creating a life that finally feels like yours.

🌹 Can I Afford to Start Over? A real, honest look at the money side of reinvention (because dreaming is amazing, but rent is real).

Thank you, and have a great week. 🌹