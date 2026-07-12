One of the hardest parts of redesigning your life after 50 isn’t making the decision to change.

It’s what comes next.

The waiting.

The silence.

The mornings when you wonder if you’ve made a terrible mistake because nothing seems to be moving.

If you’ve ever found yourself thinking, Maybe this isn’t going to work after all, I want you to know something.

You’re probably exactly where you’re meant to be.

Welcome to the Fog

In his recent book What to Make of a Life: Cliffs, Fogs, Fires and the Self-Knowledge Imperative, Jim Collins describes life as a journey through cliffs, fogs, and fires.

The cliff is the moment everything changes.

It’s when you leave the job that no longer fits.

When your children leave home.

When your marriage ends.

When you decide to move abroad.

When you finally say, I want more from this next chapter of my life.

Then comes the fog.

The place where you’ve left your old life behind but can’t yet see the new one.

It’s uncomfortable because we want certainty.

We want proof we’re on the right path.

The fog offers neither.

Don’t Mistake the Fog for Failure

This is where so many of us turn back.

Not because we’re incapable.

Because we think the absence of progress means we’re doing something wrong.

But what if the fog isn’t a sign you’ve lost your way?

What if it’s simply part of every reinvention?

Every meaningful change I’ve made in my own life has been followed by a season where I couldn’t see what was coming next.

My Slump Plan

When I feel like nothing is happening, I don’t force answers anymore.

I go to my favorite place.

I put on music that calms me (right now it’s Buju Banton 😊)

I open my journal and write.

Then I walk.

These little rituals don’t make the fog disappear.

They remind me that I can keep moving even when I can’t see very far ahead.

The Path Reveals Itself

Looking back over my life, I can see how the pieces connected.

The countries I moved to.

The jobs I almost didn’t apply for.

The conversations I nearly canceled.

The articles I wrote when hardly anyone was reading.

At the time, they felt like small, insignificant steps.

Now I can see they were quietly building the life I’m living today.

The path didn’t appear before I started walking.

It appeared because I kept walking.

If You’re in the Fog Today...

Please don’t rush to escape it.

Don’t assume you’ve failed because your life hasn’t transformed overnight.

Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is trust that the steps you’ve already taken are working beneath the surface.

Keep writing.

Keep walking.

Keep applying.

Keep dreaming.

Keep becoming.

One day you’ll look back and realize the fog wasn’t slowing you down.

It was teaching you to trust yourself.

And perhaps that’s the most important part of redesigning a life after 50.

Three Ways I Can Help You Through the Fog:

1. REIMAGINE Your Life: The 5-Day Confidence Reboot

If you’re ready to stop doubting yourself and start trusting your next chapter, this is your reset. Five days to rebuild confidence and clarity — one simple shift at a time.

👉 Get the Confidence Reboot

2. Vision Board Workbook

Your next chapter deserves a vision. Create a board that reflects who you’re becoming — not who you used to be.

👉 Download the Vision Board Kit

💬 3. Book a Clarity Call

If you’re standing at a crossroads and need direction, let’s talk it through. One call can change your perspective (and your next move).



👉 Book Your Clarity Call

Remember… you don’t have to see the whole path.

You only have to take the next step.

🌹 Keep blooming and have a great week.