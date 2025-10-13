Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -12:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

It started with a big dream and an even bigger spreadsheet.

The Dream That Fell Apart

Last year, I applied for what I thought was the opportunity. The one that would change everything — my career, my confidence, my future.

It was an international school administrative position. The kind that makes you imagine your new life before you even finish the application. I could already see myself there — new city, new people, new version of me.

I spent weeks preparing.

Wrote and rewrote my personal statement.

Triple-checked every sentence like I was defusing a bomb.

Asked friends to proofread (and then secretly re-edited everything again).

When I finally hit “submit,” I felt proud. Relieved. Certain.

I even told a few people, which, if you’ve ever applied for something competitive, you know is basically jinxing it.

Then came the waiting.

At first, I was fine. Confident even. I convinced myself I was manifesting calm energy.

But after two weeks, that calm turned into compulsive refreshing of my inbox. I checked my email at red lights, during lunch, and before bed. I even started opening old emails just to hear the notification sound.

When the “We regret to inform you…” email finally arrived, it was a sunny afternoon. I was standing in line for coffee.

I remember the barista asking for my name, and I just froze. Because for a second, I didn’t have one.

It wasn’t just disappointment — it was this hollow, dizzy feeling of wait, this wasn’t supposed to happen.

I walked home in a fog, replaying every tiny mistake I could have made. Maybe my essay was too personal. Maybe my photo looked weird. Perhaps they saw right through me.

By the time I got home, I’d decided the universe had officially ghosted me.

So what do you do when it’s all out of your control?

The Pause That Changed Everything

Here’s what I did.

I cried. Like, full ugly cry. Then I binge-watched a Netflix series I didn’t even like. I read random self-help quotes on the net. I even asked my dead dog for advice (he was useless).

Then I stopped.

I took a deep breath. Closed my laptop.

And whispered my little mantra: I know this didn’t work out the way I wanted, but in the end, it will be in my favour.

That sentence saves me every time. It reminds me that mindset is the only thing I can actually control.

Once I stopped obsessing over why it didn’t happen, I started noticing what was happening around me: smaller doors quietly opening.

A different job lead.

A new connection.

An idea for a project that would later turn into something far more fulfilling.

It was almost as if the “no” wasn’t a rejection, but a redirection.

And I’m not the only one who thinks this way.

Oprah Winfrey calls it redirection. She says failure doesn’t exist — it’s just life moving you where you’re meant to go. She listens to what the setback is trying to teach. She calls it “turning your wounds into wisdom.”

Mel Robbins keeps it real. She says life can hand you a poop sandwich. You don’t have to like it, but you also don’t have to eat it. You feel it, you move, you start again.

Jen Sincero says every failure is just data. When things fall apart, you’re collecting information. You get to rewrite the story and call it something else.

And the Dalai Lama — the calmest of them all — reminds us that pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. You can’t control the storm, but you can control how you sail through it.

The Redirection I Didn’t See Coming

Here’s the part I didn’t see coming:

If I had gotten that job, I never would’ve discovered coaching.

I wouldn’t have started helping women reinvent themselves, or building a life that actually feels like mine.

I wouldn’t be living this way — teaching, writing, creating, traveling, connecting.

That “no” was the door I needed to walk through to find everything that was waiting for me on the other side.

So maybe that’s the real secret.

Plans fail. People disappoint. Timing goes sideways.

But how we show up in the gap — between what we wanted and what we got — that’s the real magic.

You pause.

You breathe.

You trust that maybe, just maybe, this delay isn’t destruction. Its direction.

Because it usually is.

We think we’re off track, but maybe we’re being rerouted toward something better — something we couldn’t have planned if we tried.

So next time your plans crumble, don’t rush to fix them.

Pause. Feel the sting.

Then listen, really listen, to what life’s trying to say.

Maybe the “no” is actually your “not yet.”



If I’d gotten that job, I’d be living someone else’s dream.

Instead, I’m living mine — and helping other women do the same.

Have a great week ahead 🌹.