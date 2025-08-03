1× 0:00 -9:27

Hi there,

Let me start with who I am.

I’m a writer. An educator. A traveler. And a life coach.

But really? I’m a woman who knows what it feels like to hit 50 and suddenly wonder: What now?

I created this space for women like us.

Women who’ve spent decades showing up for everyone else, only to realize they’ve lost track of themselves.

Here’s the good news:

You’re not lost.

You’re being invited to redesign your life on your terms.

And that’s exactly what I help women do.

I share stories from my journey.

Lessons I’ve learned (usually the hard way). Lessons from other women ( who’ve done the work).

Mindset shifts that helped me get unstuck.

And simple, practical tools to help you find clarity, confidence, and purpose again.

This space isn’t just about inspiration.

It’s about reinvention.

And you don’t have to do it alone.

✍️ Sundays = deep-dive stories

Every Sunday, I send a longform post.

It might be:

something I’m working through myself

a life shift I didn’t see coming

or a lesson I wish I’d learned 10 years ago

learnings for other women who have gone before us.

The posts are free.

But they’re all written for women who are ready to begin again — even if they’re still scared.

📝 Monday to Sunday = daily notes

These are short, real-time nudges.

Inside, you’ll find:

journaling prompts

mindset tools

thought-provoking questions

permission to rest, reflect, and reimagine

It’s not fluff. It’s fuel.

And it’s exactly the kind of support I wish I’d had when I was in the messy middle of my redesign.

🧵 Wednesdays = open threads for all (new)

These threads are open to everyone, even on the free plan.

Every Wednesday, I post a check-in thread.

You can share what’s on your heart… or just read and know you’re not alone.

It’s not just a post.

It’s a soft landing place, where you don’t have to explain why you’re starting over.

We get it.

💬 Sundays = live Zoom chats (paid only)

Let me be honest…

These live chats are sacred to me.

No scripts. No filters. Just real women, face to face, telling the truth.

But lately?

No one’s shown up.

Three Sundays. Just me. Camera on. Room open. Waiting. Background music.

It stung.

But I still showed up, because I believe in this kind of space.

And I believe you might need it too.

So maybe tonight… is the night you come.

🌙 Tonight’s theme: “The Pause Before the Pivot”

That in-between space.

You’ve let go of who you were.

You don’t quite know who you’re becoming.

But something’s shifting.

Tonight, we’ll talk about:

how to trust the quiet inner voice

how to stop rushing for clarity

how to stay grounded when everything feels blurry

Just show up. That’s all that’s needed.

New York: 8 pm

Hong Kong: 8 am

🎤 August 16th: Real Women, Real Reinvention

Once a month, I talk with a woman who’s redesigned her life from the inside out.

No highlight reels. No fake gloss.

Just honest, unfiltered conversations about what it really takes to begin again at midlife.

🗓 Next one drops on August 16th. I will be chatting with Lisa-Marie Cabrelli, author, digital nomad, and business coach.

🎧 Audio version for free subscribers.

🎥 Full video for paid members.

You’ll probably cry. You’ll definitely laugh. You might even start taking notes.

So yes… I’m building a community.

Not a platform. Not a brand. A community.

For women over 50 who want more, more clarity, more purpose, more joy.

For women ready to stop disappearing and start designing a life that actually fits.

If that’s you?

You belong here.

💌 Feeling the nudge?

If you’re a paid subscriber, welcome back.

Zoom chat tonight. Interview on the 16th. Daily notes. Sunday stories.

Still on the free plan? That’s okay too.

Join the Wednesday thread. Listen to the interviews.

Feel it out.

But if something in you is whispering, “It’s time…”

We’re just getting started.

And I’d love to see you in the room.

xo,

Desiree

