Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -3:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

When you decide to Marie-Kondo your life after 50...

You’d think things would get easier.

They don’t.

You finally build up the nerve to leave the job that slowly drained the soul out of you.

You say goodbye to the routines, the people, the roles that no longer feel like you.

You expect freedom.

Relief.

Maybe even a few “you go, girl!” high-fives.

Instead... the universe rolls up its sleeves and says,

“Oh, you want a new chapter? Let’s see if you’re serious.”

That dream house you finally bought?

Yeah, turns out your tenant is a walking nightmare.

You’re suddenly learning more about landlord law than you ever cared to.

The new client who felt like a fresh start?

Gone. Ghosted. Poof.

Your partner starts acting distant.

Your friends stop calling.

Your body catches a cold and forgets how to recover.

Your energy tanks. Menopause kicks in like an angry toddler with a grudge.

Your diet? Off the rails.

The 2-day workshop that you are hosting? You get sick like a dog and struggle to do it.

Your motivation? Somewhere between the couch and the cookie drawer.

And the worst part?

You start questioning everything.

Was this a huge mistake?

What was I thinking?

Maybe I am too old for this...

But here’s what I’ve learned — the hard way:

Shit hitting the fan doesn’t mean you’re on the wrong path.

It usually means you're on the right one.

Because starting over is messy.

It’s raw.

It’s a full-on spiritual declutter that rattles every dusty corner of your life.

So what do you do?

You keep going.

You get scrappy.

You get creative.

You write your story, even if it feels more like a comedy of errors than a success memoir right now.

You stick your I AM statement on the bathroom mirror.

Mine says:

“I am becoming the woman I wish I had the guts to be 10 years ago.”

And you repeat it until you believe it.

Even with puffy eyes and bad hair days.

Even when your life looks like a hot mess express.

Because this isn’t the end.

It’s just the messy middle.

So yeah… when you decide to start over at 50+, shit does happen.

But so does growth.

So does freedom.

So does becoming you.

And honestly? That’s worth every single plot twist.

When you Marie Kondo your life after 50, things get messy before they get magical. Keep going. You’ve got this.

P.S. If you’re on your own messy middle journey and need a little boost, I made something for you.

Click here to get my free positive statement and bathroom mirror mantra kit.



What’s the messiest part of your reinvention story right now?

Hit reply or drop a comment. Let’s be real together.

Thanks for reading and have a great week!🌹