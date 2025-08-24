The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anita Charney's avatar
Anita Charney
14h

Thank you for a Universal Truth for every one of us…every age. Speaking from the perspective of ‘The Third Bloom’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
Christine Ryan's avatar
Christine Ryan
14h

This hit home! I can relate to all of it. Thank you 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture