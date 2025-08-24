Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -12:11

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The quiet heartbreak no one warns you about

When I hit my 50s, I expected to lose some things.

My waistline? Sure.

My patience for nonsense? Definitely.

But my friends? That one caught me off guard.

Nobody tells you how friendship changes as you grow older.

Nobody prepares you for the slow fade-outs, the awkward silences, the unanswered messages that make you wonder if you imagined the closeness you once had.

I used to believe the women I clung to in my 30s and 40s, the ones I called soul sisters, would be there forever. We’d age like fine wine together, with weekend brunches and matching opinions on everything from menopause to travel shoes. But life, it seems, had a different plan.

When forever friends drift away

Sometimes friendships end with a bang, a fight, a betrayal, a sharp goodbye.

But more often, they end in silence.

There’s no drama, just distance.

One of you changes. The other doesn’t.

You move to another city, take a new job, start healing, or stop pretending. And the gap grows.

I’ve spent too many nights wondering if I was the one who changed too much, or not enough.

The truth is, we’re all changing. That’s what life after 50 demands. We’re shedding old roles, outdated stories, and identities that never really fit. So it makes sense that the people who once matched our energy don’t always stay with us on this new path.

And let me tell you, that hurts.

A new kind of friendship (one you don’t have to shrink for)

But here’s what I didn’t expect…

I’ve met women in this decade of life who see me more clearly than people I’ve known for 20 years.

They don’t need the backstory.

They’ve lived it too, the reinvention, the unraveling, the brave choice to begin again.

These aren’t friendships built on shared school runs or office gossip. These are soul-deep connections that happen when you stop pretending and start showing up as the woman you really are.

Friendship after 50 isn’t about having a big circle.

It’s about having the right few who get it.

The ones who can sit with you in silence, cheer you on when you're scared, and laugh with you so hard your mascara runs.

It’s about feeling safe enough to say, “I’m not okay today,” and hearing, “Me neither, let’s talk.”

The Universe has your back (even when it feels empty)

I’ve learned to stop clinging to friendships that were beautiful but expired.

I’ve learned that when we grow, we don’t lose people — we just become aligned with others who meet us where we are now.

It took me a long time to believe this, but I honestly think the Universe sends you new friends when you’re ready for them. It whispers, “Here, she’ll help you with this next part.”

Letting go doesn’t mean those past friendships weren’t real. They were. They mattered. But so does your future.

Here’s a quote I carry with me now:

“You meet people for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. When you figure out which it is, you’ll know exactly what to do.” — Unknown

Sometimes the most loving thing you can do is bless the friendship, thank it for what it gave you, and release it.

How to cherish the friendships you have now

The older I get, the more intentional I’ve become about how I show up for my friends, and how I hope they show up for me.

Here’s what I try to do:

💌 I send the first message.

💬 I talk about the real stuff, not just the “I’m fine” version.

🙏 I say thank you more often — even for the little things.

🧘‍♀️ I forgive faster.

🌱 I leave room for new people to enter, without assuming they’ll hurt me.

Friendship at this stage of life is less about “keeping up” and more about “leaning in.”

And yes, it’s also about grieving, because every new beginning starts with something we had to let go of.

You’re not losing friends. You’re finding yourself.

If you’re reading this and feeling like your friendships are falling apart, I want you to know this:

You’re not alone.

You’re not broken.

And you’re not done making meaningful connections.

You’re just becoming more you, and that means the people who are meant to be in your life now might be different from the ones who were there before.

So please don’t let the grief make you hard. Don’t close your heart because someone stopped calling.

There’s still so much love waiting for you.

Friendship. Connection. Community.

Yes, even now. Especially now.

Because the woman you’re becoming?

She’s magnetic.

She’s powerful.

And she’s gonna need a new kind of tribe.

Thanks for hanging out with me today — I’m rooting for you, always.

Have an amazing week ahead. 🌹

P.S

Every Sunday at 8 PM New York time, I host a live Zoom chat just for paid subscribers. It’s real talk, real women, and no pressure to be anything other than yourself. Bring your stories, your questions, your laughter — and maybe a glass of wine.