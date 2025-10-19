Listen to the Deep Dive:

It didn’t happen on a beach in Bali or a mountain in Morocco. It happened in the back of an Uber in Oxford.

A conversation with a stranger reminded me that reinvention isn’t about becoming someone new… It’s about remembering who you’ve always been.

The Ride That Changed My Perspective

Reinvention doesn’t always show up with fireworks or fresh starts.

Sometimes it sneaks up quietly, in the drizzle, on a cobblestone street, in the back seat of a car driven by a stranger who ends up saying exactly what you needed to hear.

The rain had already started, that soft Oxford kind that doesn’t fall, just hangs in the air like a memory. The city glowed under streetlamps — pale gold stone glistening, the faint smell of wet earth and espresso drifting from somewhere nearby.

The Uber pulled up beside me, headlights cutting through the mist. The driver stepped out before I could even reach for the handle, muscles shifting under his black jacket as he lifted my suitcase into the boot.

“Evening,” he said with a quick smile. “I’m Florjan.”

Stories from the Road

Florjan was in his 30s, with dark hair and a snug black polo-type shirt that showed he was a regular at the gym. He had that calm, grounded energy people have when they’ve lived through storms and learned not to flinch. As we meandered through Oxford’s roundabouts, tyres whispering over the wet roads, he told me he was from Tirana, Albania. Thirteen years in England now. Two kids. A whole life rebuilt one small decision at a time.

We passed the Ashmolean Museum, pale and proud against the dark sky. The Oxford University Press glowed like an old cathedral of ideas. Students zipped by on bicycles and scooters, their laughter spilling into the night. Older couples strolled the pedestrian High Street, umbrellas bumping, sharing the kind of easy intimacy that comes with time.

The old limestone buildings shimmered under the rain, proud and patient, holding centuries of stories. Narrow lanes branched off like secret invitations — bookshops, tea rooms, a pub older than memory. Oxford felt ancient and alive all at once, a city perfectly content in its own rhythm.

Florjan smiled in the mirror. “When I first came here, I thought Oxford was too small,” he said. “You see the same people, same streets, same rain. I wanted to leave.”

He paused at a red light, the wipers marking time. “But when you get older, you start to see it differently. You stop needing new faces. You start recognising the ones that stay.”

Something in his voice cracked me open.

Because isn’t that what midlife feels like?

The landscape doesn’t change — you do.

The rush softens. The edges blur. You stop chasing what’s next and start noticing what’s now.

By the time we reached my stop, the rain had turned to mist. Florjan jumped out again, helped me with my suitcase, smiled, and said quietly,

“I used to think Oxford was too small.

Now I think I was too impatient.”

He drove away, taillights glowing red against the wet street. I stood there in the drizzle, watching the city hum — school children walking by with backpacks, laughter spilling from a pub door, rain dripping from leaves that had stood for decades.

Oxford hadn’t changed.

But maybe, like Florjan, I had.

3 Lessons on Reinvention After 50

Reinvention begins when you slow down. We spend decades rushing, proving, fixing, striving. But at some point, peace becomes more magnetic than progress. Belonging is an inside job. You don’t need to change your whole life to feel renewed. Sometimes the shift is in how you see what’s already there. Home isn’t something you find — it’s something you build inside yourself, one small moment at a time.

As I walked toward my Airbnb, the streets glistened behind me.

It hit me how much energy I’ve wasted trying to make things new — when all I really needed was to see differently.

Reinvention doesn’t always mean packing a bag or starting over.

Sometimes it’s just learning to see — to slow down long enough to meet yourself again, wherever you happen to be standing.

Still… travel has a way of speeding that up.

Every border crossed, every solo dinner, every unexpected friendship — it all becomes a mirror, showing you who you’ve always been underneath the noise.

That’s what my book Unleashed: A Solo Female Traveler’s Journey of Discovery is really about.

Not travel for travel’s sake — but travel as a way back to yourself.

Because sometimes you don’t need a new life.

You just need to see the one you already have… differently.

P.S. — Have you ever taken a trip — big or small — that changed how you see yourself? I’d love to hear where your moment of rediscovery happened.

Have a great week!🌹