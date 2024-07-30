A vision board is a visual representation of your dreams and desires laid out with images and text. Its purpose is to create a tangible reminder of what you want from your life so that it is always in your mind.

Creating your image board is a powerful process that helps you pinpoint exactly what you want.

When you surround yourself with visual reminders of whom you want to become, where you want to be, and what you want, your life will change to match those dreams and desires.

This workbook takes you through the process one step at a time.