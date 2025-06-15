Listen to the Deep Dive:

There’s a strange kind of peace that shows up when you finally choose yourself. Starting over at 59 isn’t what I imagined. It’s better, messier, and more meaningful than I expected.

Saying Goodbye to a Life I Knew

I ended my twenty-year international teaching career after having taught in six countries, just as most people close chapters that matter. It ended with hugs that lasted a little too long, hallway conversations that didn’t quite say what they needed to, and farewell speeches that barely skimmed the surface of everything I was feeling inside.

I didn’t walk away because I had a perfect plan, a safety net, or some post-retirement fantasy. I left because something inside me, something quiet but unwavering, finally said, “It’s time.”

Not a Reinvention. A Return

This week marks the beginning of the rest of my life, not in the glossy, curated, digital-nomad kind of way we often see splashed across social media, but in a quieter, more personal shift. A shift toward building a life that feels more like home to me, even if it doesn’t come with a roadmap or applause.

I’m stepping into a new chapter as a solopreneur, launching a coaching practice at 59, and to my surprise, I’m not feeling fear, or panic, or even wild excitement. I’m feeling calm.

A grounded, peaceful kind of calm.

It’s like I’ve been carrying a heavy backpack for decades full of expectations, obligations, and invisible roles I didn’t even know I was trying to play, and now, finally, someone’s taken it off. I feel lighter. I feel ready.

I Know the Road Ahead Won’t Be Easy

Starting over doesn’t mean I expect it to be smooth. I know what it takes to build something from scratch. I know that success doesn’t knock on your door just because you feel inspired. And I know that going solo, especially later in life, comes with doubts, quiet panic at 3 a.m., and more coffee than I want to admit.

But there’s something solid beneath me this time, a sense that I’m where I’m meant to be, even if I don’t have all the answers yet.

That Voice Again…

And yet, I’d be lying if I said self-doubt wasn’t tagging along. It always does. I’ve been in this dance with my inner critic for years, sometimes I lead, sometimes she does, but I’ve learned to expect her. She knows when to show up.

Like the time I quit my job and started a bakery in Senegal. I was finding my rhythm. The community was starting to know me. I was making connections. But it wasn’t fast enough. It didn’t look like “success” yet. So she showed up, whispering her old mantras: “You’re behind,” “This isn’t working,” “What are you even doing?” And just like that, I gave in. I closed the bakery and returned to the security of full-time teaching.

Or after the pandemic, when I was living in Jamaica, finishing my doctorate, running a small micro-school, tutoring, designing a life that felt deeply aligned with my values. And then, like clockwork, the critic returned. “You can’t travel like this,” she said. “You’re sacrificing too much,” she warned. “You’ll never make it work.” So once again, I walked away from a life I was building because I believed her more than I believed myself.

Recognizing the Pattern

Here’s what I’ve come to realize: if you don’t call out your patterns, you’ll keep reliving them.

And mine? My pattern is stopping just before the magic happens.

Recently, I interviewed Neera Mahajan on my podcast, and we talked about the inner critic. She told me she gave hers a name. That one sentence stayed with me. You can’t confront what you refuse to see, and names have power.

So I named mine, too.

Meet Jacki

She’s definitely female. Smart, persuasive, always showing up with just enough logic to sound like she’s protecting me. But really, she’s just scared.

Her name is Jacki.

Jacki has a calendar in her head. She shows up right at the end of the year when everyone’s posting glossy reviews, and I start thinking, “Did I even do enough?” She appears right before I press ‘post’ on something vulnerable, a raw story, a messy photo, a new offer that isn’t polished yet.

She whispers the same things every time: “You’re too old. Too late. Too exposed.”

But this time, I’m not folding. This time, I know her game.

A Mission That’s Bigger Than My Fear

Because this time, I have more than a dream. I have a mission.

I work with women in their 50s who have spent their lives prioritizing everyone else, now feeling a bit lost, unseen, and as if they’ve missed their moment, to reconnect with their clarity, voice, and purpose.

I help them stop postponing their lives. I help them make bold, grounded decisions about how they want to live the next chapter, not just fantasize about it, but actually build it.

Because here’s the thing no one tells you when you’re younger:

We don’t just get one life.

We get many.

Every time you make a brave decision, you step into a new one.

Why I’m Still Here

I’ve always loved real, human conversations — the kind where someone stops mid-sentence and says, “Wait... I didn’t even realize I still wanted that.” The one-on-one moments when someone finally sees their own possibility again.

So, if you’re reading this and you feel something stirring, something quiet, gentle, yet impossible to ignore, you don’t need to explain it. You just need to follow it.

If you’ve been saying, “There has to be more,” and you’re craving clarity, but don’t know where to start, I’m here for you.

If you’re trying to find your voice again, or simply the courage to use it, I’m your woman.

Let’s talk. Let’s begin. Let’s gently ask Jacki to take a seat.

