So I left my job… and took it back again

Six months ago, I walked out of the classroom.

I wanted to write, travel, help women over 50 reinvent their lives — all the things that made me feel alive.

And I was doing it.

I wrote. I flew. I drank airport wine at weird hours.

I even started calling myself a writer.

But then…

I said yes to a two-month substitute teaching job.

Yep. I did that.

Why did I walk right back into the room I escaped from?

I told myself it was temporary. Just a way to stay “safe.”

It was a backup plan.

You know... “Just in case the writing doesn’t work.”

“Just in case the travel slows down.”

“Just in case I need a safety net.”

But let me tell you what really happened:

Within 24 hours, I remembered exactly why I left.

The same stress. Same energy drain. Same Sunday dread.

Backup plans don’t keep you safe.

They keep you stuck.

Backup plans confuse the universe

When you say, “I’m ready for a new life!” but keep a piece of the old one in your back pocket...

You’re not committing.

You’re hedging.

And the universe knows it.

Instead of bringing you opportunities aligned with the new you, it delivers more of what you’re already holding onto.

The woman who didn’t commit — and stayed stuck

Let’s talk about Joanna McBride. At 50, she had a successful career. She was respected. Secure.

But something inside her was done.

So she made a decision that most people would call crazy: she quit, packed up, and traveled through Africa alone. No plan B.

She said:

“I knew if I had a backup plan, I’d fall into it. So I didn’t make one.”

No part-time contracts. No freelance work on the side.

Guess what? She figured it out on the road.

And now she’s living a life that most people only dream of — full of stories, meaning, and depth.



Read it here: I Quit My Career to Travel Through Africa at 50

The woman who did the opposite — and stalled her dream

Now meet Sue Ross. She was 55, had lost both parents, and felt like her life had paused. She wanted to travel and write — to live differently.

But for a while, she stayed in “maybe mode.” She kept a part-time job, kept saying “one day” about travel.

And for five years, nothing changed.

Until she dropped the backup plan.

Sold her stuff.

Got on a plane.

Now? She’s visited 80+ countries and runs a blog helping women 50+ travel solo.



Check her out here: How I Became a Mid-Life Travel Blogger

I learned the hard way… so you don’t have to

Saying yes to that two-month gig slowed me down.

It pulled me off track.

It made me question everything.

But maybe that’s what I needed to see it clearly.

The truth is... you can’t walk into your new life while still clinging to your old one.

You can’t become the woman you want to be while dragging around the version you’re trying to leave behind.

Even if it feels safe.

Even if it pays well.

Even if everyone tells you it’s “smart.”

Here’s what I know now:

Backup plans are just fear in a cute outfit.

The life you want only shows up when you stop entertaining the one you don’t.

You don’t need a Plan B when you’re committed to Plan A.

If you’re serious about redesigning your life after 50, you’ve got to commit 100%.

Not 70%.

Not “just in case.”

Not “I’ll give it a try.”

Because a halfway commitment doesn’t build a new life.

It just decorates your old one with nicer pillows.

Are you still holding onto your backup plan?

Be honest.

Then burn it.

Tell me below what you’re committing to — 100%, no looking back.

