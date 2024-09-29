Have you ever had one of those moments where it feels like the universe is sending you a personal message? For example, when a song comes on at just the right time, or do you keep seeing the same numbers over and over again? It’s as if the universe is whispering in your ear. But what do you do when you feel these nudges? Are you listening?

When the universe speaks

Many things can be signs. You are receiving signs all the time in a constant unbroken stream. The question is, are you seeing them? You’re being guided, encouraged, and led all the time. Can you see where this is leading? It is there for you all the time. The only thing that holds it back is you. Don’t worry or be concerned about this, just relax and accept. Just tune in and be who you are and what you want to be. Open your arms and receive all that you have asked for. Have no doubts or questions about the peripheral issues. Just allow, be it, embrace it, love it, and give thanks for it, and then you shall have it. ~ Margot Thomas

A Story of Transformation

Waleuska Lazo, author, and coach, shares her story of how she was in a difficult relationship. She asked the universe for guidance. Something happened the next day that made her stop and pay attention. Unfortunately, the universe does not give you an overview of your journey; it only gives you step-by-step clues, and you will have to trust. Waleuska’s story is motivational and compelling. She uses her transformative experience to serve others and help them find purpose. ▶️

Embrace the Messages

The universe always speaks to you, guides you, and nudges you toward your true path. The signs may be subtle or even startling, but they are there, waiting for you to notice. Trust the process. Stay curious. Be open to how the universe communicates in unexpected ways. Embrace these messages. You'll find the guidance you seek is always available. This will bring you closer to the life you are meant to live. Keep your heart open, and trust that everything unfolds in divine timing.

