Don’t feel like reading, listen to the deep dive:

0:00 -16:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The version of me that looked brave

I have travelled to over 65 countries and lived in 11, and when people hear that, they assume courage came first. They imagine a woman who woke up one day overflowing with confidence, packed a suitcase, and never looked back.

That is not how it happened.

I was often unsure, sometimes lonely, occasionally naïve, and more than once completely out of my depth, but I kept moving anyway, and that willingness to move before feeling ready is what changed everything.

The moment I stopped censoring myself

When I first decided to write about traveling as a solo female, I hesitated more than I ever did at an airport gate, because boarding a plane is easier than exposing your truth.

How vulnerable should I be?

How much should I admit?

Should I tell the stories that make me look foolish, romantic, impulsive, or human?

For a while, I softened the edges of my experiences, polishing them into something safer, until I finally thought, who exactly am I trying to protect, and why am I pretending that growth is tidy?

There are people in this world who have done far worse things than miss a ride out of Timbuktu because camels wandered off or dance all night in Guinea while a jealous ex bangs on a car window.

So I decided to tell the truth.

Bonding with fellow travellers as we almost boil to death in the Sahara Desert

The stories I almost kept to myself

For years, I had been emailing close friends every strange and unforgettable moment from the road, the soldier in Mali who insisted Jamaica and America were the same place, the woman in Freetown selling powders to “tighten and sweeten” a vagina for a boyfriend I did not even have, the Christmas encounter in Senegal that ended with five dramatic text messages and a plastic-wrapped holiday card.

Some stories were funny.

Some were awkward.

Some were tender.

All of them shaped me.

I have always loved sharing other people’s stories because stories remind us that we are not alone in our confusion, our longing, or our mistakes, and somewhere between laughter and discomfort, we begin to recognize ourselves in someone else’s narrative.

The book I knew was inside me

I always knew there was a book in me (you probably feel that way too), although for years I pretended I was too busy or too practical to sit down and write it, and if I am honest, I suspect there is a book inside you too, not necessarily a travel memoir, but a story that proves you lived fully.

Eventually, I gathered those emails and memories and shaped them into Unleashed: A Solo Female Traveler’s Journey of Discovery, a book that opens by the Niger River in Timbuktu and travels through Mali, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Mexico, and beyond.

It is vulnerable in parts, humorous in others, and deeply reflective throughout, because it holds the good, the bad, and the uncomfortable without trying to disguise any of it.

Is it perfect?

No.

Could it be better?

Probably.

But finishing it mattered more than perfecting it.

Me, a Tourag and the infamous camel in the Sahara desert…

The concept that explained everything

When I later heard Maya Raichoora speak about “mental cardio,” something clicked inside me, because I realized that reinvention is not about confidence — it is about training your mind to act before you feel ready.

Travel was my mental cardio long before I had language for it.

Every border crossing strengthened my independence.

Every missed connection sharpened my resilience.

Every lonely dinner forced me to sit with myself rather than escape into distraction.

Writing the book was another rep, perhaps the hardest one, because publishing your truth requires a different kind of bravery than booking a flight.

Why this matters if you are over 50

If you are over 50 and thinking about starting over, you might believe you need a dramatic plan, a flawless strategy, or a surge of confidence before you begin.

You don’t.

You need small, consistent acts of courage practiced daily.

You need mental cardio.

Reinvention does not arrive as a lightning bolt; it builds quietly through repetition, through choosing growth over comfort again and again.

On the way to Timbuktu

The real journey

I have travelled to over 65 countries and lived in 11, but the most important journey was not across continents — it was the gradual strengthening of my own mind and the realization that I am allowed to evolve at any age.

If you want to see what that evolution truly looked like, the vulnerability, the humor, the history, the deeply human moments, then read Unleashed: A Solo Female Traveler’s Journey of Discovery.

Buy the book (a free copy is included with annual subscriptions).

Not because I travelled widely.

But because somewhere in those pages, you may recognize the woman you used to be, or the woman you are still becoming.

And once you see her clearly, you will not be able to ignore her.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week! 🌹