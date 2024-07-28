Where were you during the pandemic?

I was in Jamaica, finishing my doctorate and teaching maths.

A typical day began with a workout with a personal trainer or taking a walk in nature. Then, I wrote and taught online. In the afternoons, I had one-on-one real-life sessions with students.

I was a solopreneur; I loved it.

I realized that I wanted to be in charge of my own time. I loved the variety and being able to choose what I worked on and whom I worked with.

When I worked this way, I was happy and felt like my authentic self.

Because I feared I wouldn't have enough money with this lifestyle, I went back to a structured job: teaching in a classroom with leadership duties.

This was the second time I was a solopreneur and quit. The first time was in Senegal. It ended the same way. After one year, I quit my solopreneurship and returned to a structured job.

Now, I am stepping back into my power and giving myself one year to get my shit together to do it all again.

In the meantime, I have published my book on solo female travel, started writing on Medium, and launched this newsletter to build a community of women who support each other in transition.

To leave the safety of a monthly salary, I must change my mindset. I need to trust my power. It will not always be easy, but it will all work out.

The Second Bloom is for women starting a new chapter. It aims to inspire us to move forward with confidence and courage.

Many of us are stepping into our power. Follow along as I share the lessons, the ups and downs along the way.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week!

