I showed up snotty, scared, and about 12% sure I was gonna faint.

That’s how my very first 2-day masterclass, Reinvent Yourself After 50, began.

Not with confidence. Not with clarity.

But with a box of tissues, shaky hands, and the kind of voice that made everyone ask, “Are you sure you’re okay?”

I was not okay.

But I showed up anyway.

Because it mattered.

Honestly, in the beginning, I felt like a total idiot.

I couldn’t breathe through my nose, forgot half of what I’d planned to say, and had to pause more than once to sip lukewarm tea like some Victorian heroine with a weak constitution.

But the strangest thing happened...

They didn’t care.

Actually, scratch that.

They leaned in.

They turned toward each other. They laughed (and not just because I sounded like I’d swallowed a frog). They engaged.

It was messy and real and alive.

That’s when it hit me:

Leadership doesn’t look like a TED Talk.

It looks like presence.

It looks like holding space for other people to show up as they are... because you’ve dared to show up as you.

Even if “you” is slightly delirious and clutching herbal cough drops like they’re sacred.

Underneath the sniffles and slideshow fumbles, something clicked.

I started to feel what it means to lead, not from perfection, but from purpose.

To be the one who opens the door, not because you have all the answers...

But because you’re willing to walk through it first.

And I’m not the only one.

Dr. Geneva J. Williams reinvented herself in her 60s—after a successful career in nonprofit leadership, she pivoted to become a coach, entrepreneur, and podcast host. She’s helping women leaders write their next chapter—and she didn’t wait until she “felt ready” to begin. Her story is living proof that it’s never too late to start over.

👉 Read her story here

Here’s what I learned:

Growth doesn’t feel like success.

It feels like DayQuil. And doubt. And a brain full of fog.

But also...

It feels like connection.

Like courage you didn’t know you had.

Like showing women over 50 that reinvention isn’t about having a plan—it’s about having the guts to try.

So here’s what I know now:

Your people don’t need you polished.

They need you present.

When you’re real, they feel safe being real too.

When you step out of your comfort zone, they realize... maybe they can too.

Even if they’re scared. Even if they’re not sure. Even if their voice shakes.

Especially then.

If you’re waiting to feel “ready” before you do the big scary thing... stop waiting. Ready isn’t a feeling. It’s a decision.

If this resonates with you and you’ve been thinking about your own reinvention…. download the Vision Board Workbook to get started.

Thanks for reading and have a great week! 🌹