The Final Countdown

I've been packing all week. As I bid farewell to colleagues and students, I've been maintaining the status quo, teaching and working as if everything remains the same. But deep down, I know this is the end of an era.

Today, I spent the entire day packing. I also received two phone calls. One from a longtime friend and another from my last remaining aunt, who is 89 years old. Normally, when the phone rings, I don't answer if I'm in the middle of something. But today was different. Today, I answered both calls.

A Different Kind of Sunday

I found myself at ease enough to have long conversations. Typically, on Sunday afternoon, I'd be battling the Sunday scaries, that familiar dread of having to return to work on Monday. As a teacher, my Sunday blues used to start after noon when I began preparing for the week ahead.

The Sunday scaries refer to the sense of dread or anxiety that many people feel on Sunday night before facing the responsibilities of Monday. For educators like me, it's an all-too-familiar companion.

But today is my last Sunday blues.

The End of a 20-Year Journey

This is my pivot year, where I say goodbye to teaching mathematics in international schools after two decades. It's been a fantastic ride. I've loved every country I taught in: Japan, South Africa, the UK, Nigeria, Senegal, China, and Angola. I love my life and teaching.

But there comes a time when you yearn for something else.

Finding My Something Else

It took me a while to discover that "something else." I tried on different possibilities to see how they felt, and I've finally settled on serving women over 50 (of course, that could also change.)

Throughout my life, I have dedicated myself to serving the young, guiding, mentoring, and teaching them. Now it's time for the adults.

I help ambitious women in their 50s who have spent years prioritizing everyone else and now feel lost, overlooked, or like time is running out. Together, we reclaim clarity, purpose, and direction, so they can finally make bold decisions about how to live the next chapter of their lives.

The Soul Knows

It feels right. My soul feels at ease, and I have time to spend with the people who are dear to me. I can be my authentic self and manage my life in a way that brings out the best in me.

First, I'm heading to Thailand for emotional, mental, and physical rest. After two decades of giving everything to my students and schools, it's time to replenish myself before I begin this new chapter of serving others.

Your Turn to Listen

If you feel that yearning, that gentle but persistent pull toward something different, I encourage you to sit with it. Be confident enough to explore it, and give it time to unfold.

The path may not be immediately clear, but your instincts are worth trusting.

