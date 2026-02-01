Listen to the Deep Dive:

If you are over 50 and considering starting a new race, a new chapter, or a new version of your life, there is one thing you will need more than motivation. You will need mental fitness.

I have been thinking about this after listening to Maya Raichoora, the UK's number one mental fitness coach.

She is 27 years old. Yes, I know.

She is Nike’s first-ever Mental Fitness Trainer, a two-time TEDx speaker, and the author of Visualize: Think, Feel, Perform Like the Top 1%. She works with elite athletes and entrepreneurs to help them train their minds like world-class performers.

And even though she is young, she makes a point that matters deeply to anyone starting over after 50.

She draws a clear distinction between mental health and mental fitness.

Mental health supports you when things fall apart. Mental fitness is what you train so you can cope before everything feels overwhelming.

She compares mental fitness to physical fitness. When you train your body, you focus on strength, cardio, diet, and rest. The same framework applies to the mind.

That comparison hits differently when you are reinventing your life without a clear map.

If you are starting over, you do not need more advice. You need a few reliable tools you can come back to when fear or doubt shows up.

Mental strength

Tool: The “Stay With It” Minute

Mental strength is not about being calm all the time or pretending you are fearless.

Mental strength is the ability to stay with discomfort rather than run from it. It is noticing one bad thought without letting it ruin the entire day. It is getting knocked back and still showing up tomorrow.

A simple way to train this is something I call the Stay With It Minute.

When discomfort shows up, do not fix it or distract yourself. Set a timer for sixty seconds. Breathe slowly and let the feeling exist without judging it. Say to yourself, “This is uncomfortable, and I can stay with it.”

You are not trying to feel better. You are proving to yourself that discomfort does not destroy you.

That is mental strength.

Mental cardio

Tool: One Daily Hard Thing

Mental cardio is about training your mind before life forces you to.

The most practical way to do this is to choose one small hard thing each day and do it on purpose.

It might be making the phone call you are avoiding. It might be working on your idea for ten minutes, even when motivation is low. It might be sitting quietly instead of reaching fora distraction.

The key is consistency, not intensity.

By doing one uncomfortable thing daily, you teach your brain that effort is survivable and that stress is manageable. This builds confidence long before you need it.

Mental diet

Tool: The Input Audit

Mental diet is about what you repeatedly feed your mind.

A concrete way to work on this is to do a weekly input audit.

Once a week, write down what you are consuming mentally. This includes news, social media, conversations, podcasts, and even the thoughts you replay in your head.

Then ask one honest question: “Does this strengthen me or drain me?”

You do not need to cut everything out. You only need to reduce what weakens you and increase what steadies you.

A cleaner mental diet creates quiet strength, especially when you are choosing a different path from people around you.

Mental rest

Tool: Non-Performative Rest

Mental rest is not scrolling or numbing out. It is giving your mind permission to stop performing.

A simple practice is ten minutes of non-performative rest each day.

Sit or lie down without music, podcasts, or your phone. Do not plan, reflect, or solve problems. If thoughts come up, let them pass without engaging.

This is not meditation, nor is it productivity. It is recovery.

Without this kind of rest, mental strength drains faster than you realise.

Why this matters when you are starting over after 50

Reinvention is rarely undone by a lack of courage. It is undone by exhaustion.

Starting over is not one brave leap. It is many quiet moments where you choose to stay, breathe, and keep going even when doubt shows up.

Mental fitness gives you the capacity to do that.

Which is why I created something specifically for this stage of life.

Your next steady step

If you are over 50 and feel the pull to begin again, but you do not want to fall apart halfway through, I created The Fifty & Fearless Guide for women starting over after 50.

It is practical, grounded, and realistic. It helps you build courage without overwhelming your nervous system. It focuses on steady strength, not forced confidence.

If this article resonated with you, the guide is the natural next step.

Get the Fifty & Fearless Guide and start from a place of strength rather than panic.

You do not need to rush.

You do not need to have everything figured out.

You just need a steadier place to begin.

Thanks for reading, and have a good week!🌹