This post is late. Sorry.

I have just come back from the Falkland Islands. It took me 1.5 days to travel to South Africa, where I plan to stay for a long time.

Pause Here With Me for a Second

So picture yourself on this wild, very windy beach (can you hear the wind?) at what feels like the edge of the world — the kind of place where the air bites your cheeks and the ocean makes you feel both tiny and unbelievably awake — and you’re watching this small group of king penguins waddling toward the water like this is just what they do, day after day, generation after generation.

Then one penguin… she steps forward.

Slow, deliberate, almost like she’s arguing with herself in her head.

She stops right at the shoreline, looks at the waves rolling in and out, and I swear you can almost hear her sighing, “Girl… for real? We doing this today?”

But then — without drama, without asking anyone’s opinion, without waiting for a sign — she just… goes.

She leans forward, takes this tiny, brave step, and suddenly the rest of them follow her like it was always meant to be that way.

And honestly, the moment I saw it, something cracked open in me because I felt it everywhere… in my bones, in my throat, in my own life.

Because This Is Exactly Where You’re Standing Right Now

You’ve reached this moment — maybe it happened quietly, maybe it arrived like a storm — where the life you’ve been living no longer fits the way it used to.

You know it.

You feel it.

You’ve tried to ignore it, but it keeps tapping you on the shoulder anyway.

It’s that whisper saying,

“This chapter is ending. Something else is calling you.”

And then, right behind that whisper, comes the doubt.

The loud questions.

The fear that’s been sitting in your chest for years:

Is it too late?

Should I just stay where it’s familiar?

Do women my age even do this kind of thing?

Do I still have the courage I had when I was younger… or did I lose it somewhere along the way?

Let me just tell you straight: your courage didn’t disappear.

It didn’t expire.

It just hasn’t been used in a while, so yeah… it feels rusty.

You’re not confused.

You’re not weak.

You’re not behind.

You’re standing exactly where that penguin stood — right in the pause before your next leap.

The Pause Isn’t Wrong — It’s Just Not Where You Can Stay

Let’s get honest for a moment.

Women over 50 have been conditioned — deeply, quietly, relentlessly — to hesitate.

To wait for permission.

To shrink themselves to make the people around them comfortable.

To keep their dreams polite and digestible.

You’ve been told things like:

“Don’t make sudden changes.”

“Be sensible.”

“Be content.”

“Don’t disrupt anything.”

“Don’t want too much.”

But that voice?

That voice isn’t your soul.

Your soul is the part of you that’s getting louder.

The part pulling you toward the water.

Toward movement, newness, boldness… toward a version of your life that feels more like who you actually are.

The pause you’re in — that’s your mind doing its due diligence, scanning the horizon, checking the waves.

But staying in the pause… lingering there… replaying the same fears over and over…

that’s where your dreams quietly go to sleep.

Why Going First Matters (Especially Now)

That penguin didn’t move because she was fearless.

She moved because someone had to start. Someone had to go first so everything else could follow.

In your life?

That someone is you.

You step forward…

and suddenly your confidence wakes up.

Your clarity rises.

Your energy returns.

Your purpose stretches its limbs and whispers, “Oh… we’re finally doing this.”

You keep telling yourself you need more planning, more stability, more time, more money, more approval — but that’s not actually what you need.

You need one small brave decision that says:

I’m not done yet.

I’m not disappearing.

I’m stepping into the damn water.

Your Next Chapter Is Right There in the Waves

So let me ask you honestly — gently but firmly:

What shoreline are you standing on?

What decision have you been circling around for months… maybe years?

Where are you still waiting for permission you don’t actually need?

You do not need to overhaul your whole life in one dramatic swoop.

You don’t need a ten-step roadmap.

You don’t even need to be “ready” — readiness is a myth we tell ourselves so we can keep postponing our own becoming.

You need movement.

A yes.

A no.

A boundary.

A brave conversation.

A tiny step toward the life you keep imagining when no one’s watching.

A declaration whispered under your breath:

My story isn’t finished — it’s just beginning again.

So Let Me Ask You Straight: Are You Going In?

Because your future… the one you crave, the one you can feel humming under your skin… it’s not sitting on the shore.

It’s not hiding in your hesitation.

It’s not buried under doubt or old expectations.

It’s in the waves.

Messy… uncertain… cold at first… but alive.

Alive in a way your current life isn’t anymore.

You’ve spent enough time watching other women swim forward into their next chapters.

You’ve clapped for them, supported them, whispered “Maybe one day…”

But girl…

One day is just a lie we tell ourselves when we’re scared.

Your one day is today.

Take one brave step.

Just like her.

The penguin who wasn’t fearless — she was simply willing.

Your reinvention begins the moment you decide to move.

And I’m right here… cheering you toward the water, because I already know you’re capable of more than you’re letting yourself admit.

