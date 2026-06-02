The hidden cost of every yes

This week, my creativity was zapped.

Why?

Because I said yes to something.

And the moment I said yes, I also said no to something else.

My creativity.

At this stage of my life, it’s all about energy. I simply don’t have as much as I used to. I’ve stopped arguing with reality.

Aging isn’t the problem.

Refusing to adapt is.

When energy becomes your most valuable asset

There was a time when I could work all day, stay up half the night, start a new project, and still convince myself I had enough fuel left in the tank.

Not anymore.

Now I notice the cost of everything.

A late night.

A stressful week.

One extra commitment.

One extra obligation.

Everything takes energy.

And energy is no longer unlimited.

The older I get, the more carefully I spend it.

The lesson I learned the hard way

Last year (when I worked full-time), I volunteered for a project at work.

It seemed harmless.

Just a few extra hours each week.

At least that’s what I told myself.

Those few hours became meetings.

The meetings became emails.

The emails became a problem.

And somehow those problems became mine.

A month later, I sat down on a Saturday morning to write.

Nothing happened.

I stared at a blank screen.

Made tea.

Checked my phone.

Rearranged my desk.

Checked my phone again.

In other words, I became a world-class procrastinator.

The problem wasn’t writer’s block.

The problem was exhaustion.

I had spent all my creative energy somewhere else.

Every yes contains a hidden no

That experience taught me something important.

Every commitment is a trade.

Every yes comes with a hidden no.

When we’re younger, we think mostly about time.

As we get older, energy becomes the real currency.

That’s why saying yes is never just saying yes.

It’s also saying no to something else.

Maybe sleep.

Maybe peace of mind.

Maybe creativity.

Maybe yourself.

As the investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett once said, “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.”

The older I get, the more I understand what he meant.

Redesigning life after 50

I think many of us spend the first half of our lives learning how to do more.

Then we spend the second half learning what deserves our attention.

That’s not giving up.

That’s wisdom.

Reinvention after 50 isn’t about squeezing more into the day.

It’s about creating enough space to think.

Enough space to dream.

Enough space to hear yourself again.

A question worth asking

So this week, my creativity was zapped.

Not because I lost it.

Not because I became lazy.

But because I spent my energy somewhere else.

Now, before I say yes to something, I try to ask myself one question:

What am I saying no to?

The answer usually tells me everything I need to know.

Have a great rest of the week!