Author visiting Brazil

Traveling is the best university, and it is super exciting. I would recommend traveling and living abroad to everyone to learn about life and themselves.

I have lived in some countries for a couple of months to several years, and I have noticed specific patterns.

When you move abroad, it is not all about daises and rainbows. For example, I have had a love-hate relationship while living in London.

I will share briefly what you can expect when you move abroad so you can more easily adapt.

The honeymoon period

You go through different stages when you move abroad.



The first step is the honeymoon, which usually lasts between 3 and 6 months.



At this point, you will like the new culture, appreciate how it is different, and be excited to see new places. Most people have high hopes for their new home and enjoy the new things they can do, see, and meet the people who live there.



It makes you feel good but can mask your new reality and surroundings.

The culture shock phase

After the initial fascination with a new culture, many people experience reality as a culture shock, especially if they have a very fixed routine and established identity in their home country.

It will differ slightly for everyone, depending on personal experience and circumstances. But the most common are:

Language barrier. Even if you learn the local language, colloquialisms, regional accents, and rapid conversations can challenge you on many levels. They may put you off and make you feel isolated and frustrated. Social norms and etiquette. Cultural norms vary across cultures. You may offend someone by staring or feeling uncomfortable with local personal space. These tiny discrepancies can cause awkwardness and misunderstandings, chipping away your confidence. Daily life challenges. Formerly simple tasks now need careful planning and execution. Grocery shopping becomes an adventure. Banking, healthcare, and administration may seem complicated or nonsensical. Knowledge of daily living efficiency is abruptly taken away. Homesickness and nostalgia. You may idealize your old life and forget why you moved. Social media might make you feel worse as you watch life without you. Identity crisis. Challenges to self-esteem are perhaps the most significant part of culture shock. Your new surroundings may not value your decades-long professional, social, and familial identities. Self-doubt and questioning may be very distressing.

Culture shock isn't just a mental phenomenon. It can also manifest physically. You might experience:

Fatigue or insomnia

Changes in appetite

Increased susceptibility to illness

Mood swings or irritability

Anxiety or depression

Remember that culture shock is a normal and even important part of getting used to a new place. Your mind is doing this to understand and get used to big changes. While challenging, you often experience the deepest learning and personal growth in this phase.

The adjustment phase

After the initial shock, you will start the adjustment phase. You will start finding ways to function in a new environment. The length and difficulty of this phase will depend on your mindset and personal experience. If you are open-minded, it will become much easier.

You will find new ways in major challenging areas like:

Establishing your ground (finding local supermarkets and shops)

Language breakthrough (learning new words and phrases and finding a way to communicate)

Developing new routines (finding new cafes, a park, or a local yoga studio)

Cultural understanding (even in Western culture, all countries have some specifics and differences)

Building social networks (finding friendly people in a local area and securing an opportunity to socialize with locals and expats)

Embracing the new reality (unfamiliar will become familiar)

Planning for the future (with an understanding of local culture and environment, you can finally make a long-term plan, including investing and relocating permanently)

Finding new ways and routines and connecting with the local culture and environment will lower the stress, boost your confidence, and allow you to make long-term plans.

It is a fascinating journey to self-discovery, learning new things, and personal growth.

The adaptation phase

You will get to this stage when you thrive in a new environment.

It will show in many ways, but major aspects include:

Cultural fluency (you will understand local cultural nuances, like gestures, customs, cultural references, humor, and unspoken rules)

Deepening relationships (you will start deeper and more meaningful relationships with the locals)

Embracing local lifestyle (being part of a new environment will feel completely natural, enjoying local food and traditions)

Redefining success and happiness (your values and life goals may change. Your ideas and goals from your original country may change to fit your current situation. Redefinition can liberate and deepen authenticity)

Personal growth and development (ongoing learning and adaptation lead to evolving openness and curiosity instead of avoiding changes and being closed-minded)

The adaptation phase gives you an amazing opportunity to grow, learn, and enrich yourself. You can evolve and quit bad habits.

Conclusion

Traveling and living abroad is the best thing in life.

It will teach you more than any diploma. It certainly taught me more than my PhD. I am 56, and I have lived abroad since 2003. I don’t want to stop and settle.

Living in a new country is very exciting, but it also has many challenges. It has many phases, and how you adapt will depend on your mindset, goals, and personal experience.

I know one thing for certain - people who travel and live abroad are the easiest to be around. They worldwide appreciate the power of change, transformation, learning, and diversity.

Developing new routines and quitting bad habits in a new environment is much easier. Thanks to moving abroad, I quit smoking and drinking alcohol.

Traveling and living abroad shows you the planet's beauty and teaches you to respect different cultures and people.

We are all different but want the same things in life and share similar values. We are all connected.

Happy traveling and exploring the globe!

P. S.

Have you experienced similar phases while living abroad?

