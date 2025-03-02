Listen to the Deep Dive:

1× 0:00 -10:03

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I remember staring at my bank account, doing mental gymnastics to make the numbers look bigger than they actually were.

This was years ago, but I can still feel the panic. I wanted to quit my soul-sucking job. I wanted a fresh start. But I was stuck in the same fear loop that so many women over 50 fall into:

What if I lose everything?

What if I can’t make enough money?

What if I end up broke, embarrassed, and moving in with my friends (who will resent me forever)?

Sound familiar?

If you’ve been circling this same thought pattern, let me tell you what someone wise told me: “You don’t have to jump off a cliff to start over. You just have to take the first step.”

The Myth of “Losing Everything”

Let’s talk about this fear.

Because it feels real, right? Like you’re standing at the edge of a financial abyss, and one wrong move will send you spiraling into homelessness, debt, and regret.

But here’s the truth: Most women over 50 don’t “lose everything” when they start over. They adjust.

They cut back on things they never really needed. They find creative ways to bring in income. They lean on skills they forgot they had.

And most importantly?

They learn that money is not what keeps them stuck—fear is.

Just ask Martha Stewart, who reinvented herself in her 50s after a public scandal, or Vera Wang, who didn’t even enter the fashion industry until she was 40 and built an empire in her 50s.

The key? Taking that first step.

So, How Do You Start Without Risking It All?

1. Start Small. No, Even Smaller.

I know… you want to go all in. You’re done with your old life, and you want a fresh start yesterday.

But full-blown reinvention doesn’t happen overnight. It starts with one tiny step.

Instead of quitting your job cold turkey, try reducing your hours.

Instead of launching a massive business, start freelancing for one client.

Instead of moving across the world, try a month-long Airbnb stay.

Example: Julia Child didn’t start cooking seriously until her late 40s. By 50, she had a book deal. By 60, she was a household name. But it all started with one French cooking class.

Want to start something but don’t know how? Try something ridiculously small first.

2. Rethink Money (Because It’s Not the Enemy)

Money isn’t evil. But our fear of not having enough can make us see it that way.

When I first started over, I obsessed over every penny. I thought I had to hoard money to stay safe. But what I really needed was a shift in mindset.

Instead of thinking, “I don’t have enough to start over,” try:

✔ What’s the smallest way I can start today?

✔ What skills do I already have that people will pay for?

✔ What’s one creative way I can bring in extra income while I transition?

Example: Susan Peterson wanted a change but had no savings. She started selling handmade baby moccasins from her kitchen table. That tiny business turned into Freshly Picked—a multi-million-dollar company.

Need ideas? Check out these side hustles for women over 50 that require zero upfront investment.

And if you’ve been avoiding looking at your finances (because, ouch, reality), try using this simple budgeting tool to get clear where you stand.

3. Build a Financial Safety Net (Even a Tiny One Helps)

I get it—saving money feels impossible when you're already stretched thin. But even a tiny safety net can give you the confidence to take risks.

Some easy ways to build one:

Open a separate “Reinvention Fund” account and automate $10-$50 per week

Sell things you don’t use ( Facebook Marketplace is gold for this).

Cut one unnecessary expense and redirect that money toward your dreams.

Example: Barbara Bradley Baekgaard co-founded Vera Bradley at age 42 with just $500. She didn’t have a massive savings account—she had a plan. And it worked.

Even $500 saved can make you feel like you have breathing room. It’s not about how much—it’s about creating a cushion between you and panic.

You Won’t Lose Everything. But You Will Regret Not Starting.

Let me be real honest:

If you stay where you are—miserable, stuck, and scared—you are already losing something.

Your time. Your energy. Your happiness.

And the longer you wait, the harder it gets.

So today, I’m inviting you to take one small step toward your reinvention. Just one.

Maybe that means journaling about what you really want.

Maybe it’s signing up for a class.

Maybe it’s reaching out to someone who’s already done what you want to do.

Or maybe it’s getting support—because you don’t have to do this alone.

Want a Clear Plan for Starting Over? Let’s Do This Together.

Starting over doesn’t have to be terrifying. You need a roadmap, a strategy, and someone to hold you accountable.

That’s exactly what I do in my coaching program.

If you’re ready to move past the fear and actually take action, I’d love to help you.

Upgrade to a paid subscription, and let’s make your second act the best one yet.

To help you get started, I’ve also got some cool resources for you:

Thanks for reading, and have a great week! 🌹