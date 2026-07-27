I almost didn’t write this.

Not because I was embarrassed someone said no.

But because I was embarrassed by how much it affected me.

A few days ago I reached out to someone I really admired and invited her to be a guest on my podcast.

She declined.

Her reason was simple. My audience was too small. It wasn’t worth her time.

I wish I could tell you I shrugged it off.

I didn’t.

For the rest of the day, I carried those words around with me. They sat in my chest like a weight.

Too small.

It’s funny how one sentence from someone who barely knows you can make you question two years of your life.

I found myself thinking, Maybe she’s right.

I’ve been writing on Substack every single week for almost two years.

Shouldn’t I have a bigger audience by now?

Shouldn’t I have more subscribers?

Shouldn’t there be more evidence that this whole reinvention thing is working?

Then I Looked Somewhere Different

The thoughts came quickly.

Then something else happened.

Instead of looking at my subscriber count, I started looking at my life.

Two years ago I was still clinging to a version of myself that no longer fitted.

Since then I’ve walked away from my job.

I’ve traveled through seven countries, living out of a suitcase.

I spent two magical months in the Falkland Islands, somewhere I’d never imagined I’d go, watching penguins, walking windswept beaches and slowly becoming someone I actually recognized again.

I’ve found my way as a coach.

I’ve had conversations with women from all over the world who trusted me enough to tell me the parts of their lives they don’t usually say out loud.

I’ve watched women leave coaching sessions believing in themselves a little more than when they arrived.

I’ve written every single week.

Not because anyone expected me to.

Because I believed there was someone out there who needed to read what I had to say.

Success Depends on What You’re Measuring

Then I realized something.

The woman who turned me down wasn’t measuring the things that matter to me.

She was measuring reach.

I’m measuring impact.

They’re not the same thing.

And then, almost without thinking, I laughed.

Because one sentence came into my head.

Fuck it.

Not in an angry way.

In a freeing way.

If someone thinks I’m not worth their time because my audience isn’t big enough...

They’re probably not my people.

And that’s okay.

The Quiet Work of Reinvention

One of the hardest parts of reinvention is believing in something long before the rest of the world notices.

There are no applause breaks.

No promotions.

No annual reviews telling you you’re doing well.

Just you... showing up.

Again.

And again.

And again.

Sometimes wondering if anyone even notices.

But here’s what I’ve learned.

Reinvention isn’t really about building an audience.

It’s about building yourself.

The audience may come later.

Or maybe it won’t.

But if you’ve become braver...

Kinder.

More curious.

More willing to take risks.

More aligned with who you really are.

Then you’ve already succeeded.

The numbers are only one way of keeping score.

They’re certainly not the only way.

My People

So yes, for a few hours I almost let one person’s opinion convince me I’d failed.

Then I remembered all the women I’ve met along the way.

The conversations.

The emails.

The comments.

The messages that begin with, “I thought I was the only one.”

Those women are my people.

And I’d rather write for a hundred women whose lives change than a hundred thousand who scroll past.

So I’ll keep writing.

I’ll keep coaching.

I’ll keep recording my podcast.

I’ll keep saying yes to the life I’m creating, even when someone else can’t see its value yet.

Because maybe reinvention isn’t about convincing everyone else.

Maybe it’s about refusing to stop believing yourself.

I’d Love to Hear Your Story

Has one comment...

One rejection...

Or one person’s opinion ever made you question everything you were building?

I’d genuinely love to know.

Leave a comment below or hit reply. I read every message, and there’s a good chance your story will remind another woman that she’s not alone.

After all, that’s how this community grows.

Not through algorithms.

Through honesty.

If You’re Ready to Keep Going...

If this story resonated with you, perhaps you’re in your own season of reinvention. You don’t have to figure it all out by yourself.

Here are three ways I can help.

1. REIMAGINE Your Life: The 5-Day Confidence Reboot

If you're tired of second-guessing yourself and ready to trust your next chapter, this free five-day reboot will help you build confidence one small step at a time.

👉 Get the Confidence Reboot

2. Vision Board Workbook

Create a vision that reflects the woman you’re becoming—not the life you’ve outgrown.

👉 Download the Vision Board Kit

💬 3. Work with me



If you're standing at a crossroads and need clarity, let's talk. One conversation can help you see possibilities you can't yet see on your own.

👉 Book Your Clarity Call

Remember… you don’t have to see the whole path.

You only have to take the next step.

Keep blooming and have a great week.🌹