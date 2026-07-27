The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

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L.E. Langner's avatar
L.E. Langner
15h

Good for you! We are each on our own journeys. Each of the stories I publish on my website matters to me and I hope resonates with readers. Sometimes I do think about more subscribers, but then I remember that for me the key is the integrity of my work and the building of a collection of pieces. If someone tells you that you haven't accomplished what matters to them, they really did miss the point. I guess they want to be an influencer. Good luck with that.

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1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
Sally Doran's avatar
Sally Doran
1d

Yes! Keep writing and podcasting for the 100 women you truly influence on a regular basis, not the thousands that others supposedly influence. That’s the authenticity you’ve sought and now have for yourself.

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1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
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