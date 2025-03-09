Listen to the Deep Dive:

Reinvention Isn’t Just Possible—It’s Necessary

I’ve reinvented myself more times than I can count. Not just small pivots, but full-blown transformations—across industries, across countries, across cultures.

I started in geology and math. Then I moved into environmental consulting, spent years in market research, and eventually found myself in international education. Each shift required me to learn new skills, adapt to new environments, and prove myself all over again.

And I didn’t do it in one place. I’ve lived and worked in Russia, Belgium, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Senegal, Vietnam, UK, Japan, and Angola. Each country had its own culture, its own language, its own way of doing business—and its own expectations of what a woman should be.

Sometimes I had a partner. Sometimes I was completely on my own. Every time was different. But one thing stayed the same—I was always in the minority. The only woman in the room. The outsider. The one who had to figure it all out from scratch.

And yet, I kept moving forward. I kept growing. I kept reinventing.

Reinvention Isn’t Just About Courage

People assume reinvention is about bravery. About having the guts to start over. But I can tell you—courage alone isn’t enough. If it were, more people would make bold changes. More people would chase fulfillment instead of settling for what’s familiar.

What actually makes reinvention possible is a roadmap—a set of steps to follow when everything feels uncertain. A strategy—to rebuild your career, your confidence, and your life. And a community—people who get it, who won’t let you talk yourself out of your own potential.

Because every reinvention comes with challenges:

💬 How do you navigate a new industry when you don’t have experience?

💬 How do you build credibility in a country where no one knows you?

💬 How do you adapt to cultural norms without losing yourself?

I’ve been through it again and again. I know what works, what doesn’t, and what actually makes the difference.

The Mindset That Made Reinvention Possible

I didn’t have all the answers when I made my first big career jump. Or the second. Or the fifth. But I had something else:

🌹 I trusted myself—even when the path wasn’t clear.

🌹 I found support in others who had walked a similar road.

🌹 I stopped caring about what people thought.

🌹 I built systems that made change sustainable.

And I never let fear of starting over keep me stuck in a life that didn’t fit.

Women Who Reinvented Themselves

I’m not the only one. Countless women have rewritten their stories and embraced reinvention.

Take Dame Judi Dench. She spent decades in theater before transitioning into film in her 60s, becoming one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses.

Or Julia Child, who worked in advertising and intelligence before discovering her passion for cooking in her late 30s. She didn’t publish her first cookbook until she was 49—then went on to change the culinary world.

Or Arianna Huffington, who reinvented herself multiple times—from political commentator to media mogul, and then to wellness advocate with Thrive Global.

These women, like so many others, prove that reinvention isn’t just possible—it’s powerful. And it’s never too late to begin again.

Reinvention Is a Choice—And It’s Always Available

This weekend, in honor of International Women’s Day, I celebrate all the women who dare to start over. Who refuse to be defined by their past, their job title, or what society says they should be.

If you’re standing at a crossroads—wanting more but unsure how to take the next step—you’re not alone. Reinvention isn’t easy, but it is possible. And you don’t have to do it alone.

That’s why I’m hosting a Masterclass on March 29 & 30, where I’ll share everything I’ve learned about navigating big transitions, building a new career from scratch, and making reinvention work for YOU.

Because the next version of you? She’s waiting. And she’s going to be unstoppable.

