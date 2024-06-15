Mothers are our best teachers. They introduce us to the world and love us unconditionally.

My mother was fierce. Her name was Maisie. She lived life on her own terms. Maisie was born in 1926 and died six years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Being born in Jamaica, a British colony, taught her what it takes to lead a successful life.

She passed these lessons on to me.

#1 Be Independent

Maisie believed that for me to be my authentic self, I must be independent.

Independence allows me to take the path I need to find my purpose and share my gifts with the world.

#2 Get an education

To be independent, I had to get an education.

Education is the compass that guides me on this journey. Although the path to education may look different today, its importance remains unchanged. It is the key to personal growth and upward mobility, just like in colonial times.

#3 Communicate with your partner

I remember when I introduced my partner to Maisie.

She sat us down and told us that communication was the most important element in any successful relationship. We should never go to bed upset with each other.

Today, I am older and wiser. I am educated and independent. Although I may not have a partner (perhaps because they can’t keep up with my communication skills, LOL!), I know I am on the path to becoming my authentic self.

Thanks for reading!

Read more about how I have applied her lessons in my book Unleashed.