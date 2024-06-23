Who the hell is Bevy Smith?

I only came across her recently. Bevy Smith is a TV and radio host and bestselling author.

Her TED Talk, “How to Discover Your Authentic Self,” landed in my inbox. Of course, I clicked on it just to make sure I was on the right track to becoming my authentic self.

Bevy talks about her mother. Her mother was a strong, independent woman who lived by her own rules, and she sounded like my mother. Her mother always told her not to settle.

According to Bevy, when you settle, it’s what traps you. You wait in limbo for a perfect life that never comes. Her advice is:

Do Not Settle

Settling is harmful. It leads to restless nights. We struggle to understand our lives and answer the age-old question, “Is that all there is?”

When you don’t settle for the status quo or what others expect of you, these things happen:

You don’t second-guess your decisions.

You don’t worry about the future because you live in the present.

You don’t compare your path to someone else’s.

But what if you’ve suppressed the true you and don’t know who you are?

Solution: Ask yourself these three questions:

Who am I at my core? How are people perceiving me? How would I like people to perceive me?

I decided to answer the three questions myself, and here are my answers.

Who am I at my core?

I am an introvert and a solo traveler. I love my own company and enjoy connecting with people one-on-one.

How are people perceiving me?

An aloof professional who is hard to get to know.

How would I like others to perceive me?

An approachable, authentic, and free-spirit. I explore the world, write, and share useful nuggets of wisdom.

Now, I am pivoting, working on letting out the “real” me.

What are your answers to the 3 questions?

Thanks for reading!

Listen to Bevy’s TED Talk here.