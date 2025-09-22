A quick note before we dive in: these sessions are now recordings you’ll receive on Mondays. You can listen anytime that fits your rhythm.

And though we’re no longer live, I’d love for you to keep engaging. Drop your reflections in the comments under the recording. I read them all, and it’s where we continue the conversation together.

This week in Second Bloom Sundays, we’re diving into messy starts — the truth that imperfect action will take you further than endless planning ever will.

I know how tempting it is to wait until you feel ready, polished, and confident. I did it myself — rewriting, hesitating, waiting for the perfect moment that never came. The breakthrough happened when I finally pressed “publish” on something small, raw, and messy. And that messy start carried me further than months of waiting ever did.

Perfection delays. Messy creates momentum.

That’s the heartbeat of this week’s chat: start messy, and let the rest unfold.