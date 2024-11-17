Listen to the deep dive:

Feeling stuck after 50? I've been there. I've stood on life's highway, wondering if I should U-turn, hitch a ride, or wait for a tow truck. Here's how I finally got moving (and laughing) again. Hint: It’s never too late to reinvent yourself!

1. Embrace the “Oh, what the hell!” mindset.

At 50, why overthink everything? I started saying “yes” to the weirdest opportunities. Like flying to Fiji again to visit an old lover. Or the time I joined a padel (the sport that looks like tennis) group and accidentally walked into the glass boundary. Embarrassing, but I had a good laugh!

2. Declutter, starting with your excuses.

We all have them: “I’m too old,” “It’s too late,” “My knees make weird noises.” Throw those out along with the mini jeans skirt you wore in 1985.

3. Take up something absurdly new.

I tried learning TikTok. Was I good at it? No. Did I spend oodles of time experimenting and confusing myself? Yes. But I felt alive again and learned loads.

4. Befriend your younger self.

Remember her? The one who believed anything was possible? She had a funky, self-made hairstyle. Write her a letter. Tell her she was right all along—and skip the DIY 1980s hairstyles.

5. Channel your inner rebel.

At 50, society expects you to embrace the aging process with dignity. Rubbish. Dye your hair pink. Start wearing combat boots. Get a tattoo of a llama. (Okay, maybe not a llama… unless it’s meaningful to you.)

6. Learn to say “no”… and “HELL yes!”

“No” to things that drain you. “Hell yes” to things that excite you. Like road trips, wine tastings, or binge-watching that 2012 TV show everyone loved.

7. Make “Why not?” your motto.

Why not start a blog, plant a garden, or train for a 5K? (Pro tip: Don’t do all three at once unless you enjoy sweating on your laptop.)

8. Get a new perspective—literally.

I climbed a dune hill in the desert to see the horizon. It was breathtaking… until I realized I was just a speck in the universe. But the point is, look at life from a fresh angle. Even if it’s just through a drone, you've borrowed from your nephew.

9. Laugh at yourself.

Seriously, don’t take yourself too seriously. I once showed up to work without my laptop. Nobody noticed… except me, and I couldn’t stop smiling as I walked back home to get it.

10. Befriend people who inspire you.

Find people who have reinvented themselves. Think of writers, travelers, artists, and your neighbor who now knits hats for cats. Surround yourself with their energy, and soon it will rub off.

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”

– John Lennon

11. Write a new story.

Not only in a metaphorical sense. Grab a journal and jot down the wildest things you’d love to do. Then pick one and go for it. Yes, even if it’s “start a llama farm.”

Here’s the thing: Getting unstuck isn’t about massive leaps.

It’s about tiny, awkward steps that result in something amazing. So go ahead—reinvent, laugh, dance badly.

Remind the world (and yourself) that life after 50 is the beginning.

Now, what’s your first move? 🌹

