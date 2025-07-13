Listen to the Deep Dive:

Let me guess…

You’ve been googling online courses.

Scanning LinkedIn for certifications.

Eyeing that coaching program that costs three months of rent.

Telling yourself once I learn that thing…

Once I finish this course…

Once I get a piece of paper that says I’m allowed to do this, then I’ll start.

I get it. I’ve been there.

But I’m gonna tell you something that might piss you off a little — and set you free a lot:

You don’t need another degree. You need permission.

And friend, you’re the one who has to give it to yourself.

I almost waited too long

When I started thinking about leaving my 20+ year career in international education, I thought I needed to be “more ready.”

I made a list of courses I should take, including AI stuff, branding workshops, and even an online business degree.

I bookmarked websites like I was building a dream, but really?

I was stalling.

Because deep down, I was scared.

What if I failed? What if people laughed? What if I wasn’t "credible" enough?

But what helped me leap wasn’t a course. It wasn’t a spreadsheet.

It was this quiet voice that said:

You already know enough. You’ve lived enough. You’ve earned your wisdom. Start there.

Julia Child didn’t wait either

Julia Child didn’t publish her first cookbook until she was 49.

She didn’t become a household name until after 50.

She didn’t go to culinary school at 22.

She didn’t intern in Michelin-starred kitchens.

She didn’t ask permission to become “qualified.”

She followed her spark. She got curious.

She started before she felt ready, and changed the game.

📖 Read Julia Child’s inspiring late-bloomer story

Her second act didn’t come with a certificate.

It came from courage. Passion. Play.

The truth no one tells you:

Women over 50 are walking libraries of lived experience.

We’ve raised kids. Led teams. Grieved parents. Built businesses.

We’ve healed, mentored, created, organized, and survived.

We’ve coached more people than we realize; we just never called it that.

So why do we still think we’re underqualified to start over?

It’s not about knowledge.

It’s about permission.

It’s about unlearning the idea that we need someone else to tell us we’re ready.

3 Things to Do Instead of Enrolling in Another Course

1. Create a Confidence Inventory

Write down 5 things you’ve done that took guts.

(Leaving a job. Moving abroad. Speaking your truth. Surviving heartbreak. Reinventing yourself at any point.)

You’ve done brave before. You can do it again.

2. Make a Reverse Resume

Forget job titles. List the life roles you've played:

Peacemaker. Organizer. Mentor. Healer. Creative. Visionary. Rebel.

That’s your real skill set.

3. Start Before You Feel Ready

Not when you have the certificate.

Not when your website is perfect.

Not when the fear goes away.

Start messy. Start scared. Just start.

The best investment you can make?

It is in your clarity.

Your voice.

Your willingness to trust yourself and move anyway.

That’s what I teach inside my 5-Day Confidence Reboot course, where women over 50 start rewriting their stories without asking for permission.

Because confidence isn’t found in a course.

It’s something you create, one bold choice at a time.

Later today, we have a virtual meetup, focusing on those who want to start by moving country.

We’ll talk about the real stuff — the dreaming, the fears, the logistics, and all the juicy what-ifs.

Here’s the deets:

📍 Sunday, July 13

🕗 8 pm Bangkok

🕘 9 am New York

🕑 2 pm London

🕒 3 pm Johannesburg

Here is the Zoom link.

Bring your wine, your tea, your questions, or just your curiosity. No slides, no sales pitch. Just real talk from one solo adventurer to another.

Let’s make this the beginning of something bold 🌍💬

See you later?

Have a great week 🥀🌹