This weekend finds me in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It’s not my first time here.

South Africa is one of those places that pulls at my heart in a way I can’t explain with logic. Maybe it’s because back in 2015, I came to this part of the world during one of the biggest pivots of my life.

I’d just left my career in teaching.

From Senegal to Self-Belief

I had no big 5-year plan, just a passport, a restless soul, and a dream that smelled like sugar and fresh-baked bread. That dream landed me in Senegal, where I started a baking business. Yep, a baking business. In West Africa. With no formal training and a ridiculous amount of hope.

That’s where the reinvention started.

Following, Then Leading

But it wasn’t the first time I had to redesign my life.

When I was married, we lived in several different countries. I played the “trailing spouse” role, you know, packing up our lives every few years to follow my husband’s finance career. Back then, I didn’t call the shots. I followed. I adapted. I made it work.

But after the marriage ended?

Well, that was the moment everything changed.

Now I’m the one deciding where and when I move. I’m still living and working across borders, but this time, it’s on my terms.

That shift from follower to leader in my own life?

It didn’t come overnight.

It came through heartbreak and grit, and a whole lot of learning the hard way.

What I’ve learned is this: I’m not afraid to begin again.

And maybe that’s my real superpower.

The Whisper You Keep Ignoring

That’s why I’ve made it my mission to support women over 50 who feel that nudge... that quiet little whisper that says, there’s more.

We feel it deep down.

Usually, when we’re alone.

Or after another long day of giving, pleasing, and showing up for everyone but ourselves.

And then, our bodies start to rebel.

We get tired in a way that sleep can’t fix.

We start craving something we can’t quite put our finger on.

We feel off, like we’re out of alignment with who we really are.

That’s not random. That’s your intuition tapping you on the shoulder.

But most of us ignore it. We’re so accustomed to being needed, to holding it all together, that when the need is gone, we don’t even know who we are without it.

I’ve been there.

I’ve second-guessed myself, talked myself out of dreams, and convinced myself it was too late.

So I had to find a way back to me.

The REIMAGINE™ Framework

It’s the exact process I use whenever I feel stuck, scared, or unsure (which, let’s be real, is often).

And the first step?

Radical honesty.

Here’s the question I always ask myself:

What’s one thing you keep pretending is fine, but really isn’t?

Oof. That one always hits.

Then I go even deeper with my Belief Dig prompts:

What’s a dream you’ve had that you keep putting off?

What’s the quiet story you tell yourself about why it’s not possible?

Who would you be without that story?

Every time I do this, something shifts.

Because the story in my head, the one that says I’m too old, or too late, or not good enough, is just that: a story.

And like Marie Forleo says:

Everything is figureoutable.

You just need the courage to take one small, imperfect step.

If you’re feeling the nudge, here’s what I’ve got for you:

🌹 Vision Board Workbook – Dream bigger. Get clear. Design a life that actually lights you up.

🌹 Manifest Your Dreams Workbook – Because clarity + action = real change. Oh, and a little magic helps, too.

🌹 Positive Affirmation Cards – 20 powerful mantras to keep your head high and your heart open.

🌹 REIMAGINE™ Workbook – My 9-step roadmap to redesigning your life. No fluff. Just truth.

🌹 Can I Afford to Start Over? – Because dreams are amazing, but rent is real.

Oh, and one more thing, the REIMAGINE™ 5-Day Confidence Reboot is almost ready. If you want to be the first to know when it drops, enter your details here.

I made it for you.

Because I’ve been you.

And I want you to know, it’s never too late to become the woman you were always meant to be.

Thanks for reading.

Have a great week🌹