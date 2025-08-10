1× 0:00 -9:37

After three decades of teaching math in international schools… I walked away from everything I knew.

These days? I coach women who’ve hit their 50s. I help them cut through the noise, get clear on what matters now, and start building a life that actually feels good to wake up to.

My reset started with Thailand, a full nervous system exhale.

Then the Netherlands to see my last living aunt.

Then Jamaica for rum punch, laughter, and old friends.

From the outside, redesigning your life looks romantic.

Up close? It’s me at 3 a.m. in my pajamas, sparring with my inner critic, aka Judge Judy.

She whispers: "You’ll run out of money."

I answer: "I have options. I’ll adapt."

She snaps: "Your writing sucks."

I counter: "I’m not writing for you. I’m writing for the woman who knows there’s more out there."

Judge Judy shows up loudest when I drift from the present.

So I’ve learned to anchor myself right here… right now.

How I Stay in the “Now”

Pause. Breathe.

Listen for something far away, ocean waves, a woodpecker, a dog barking two streets over.

Rub my thumb and forefinger together until I feel the ridges in my skin.

Pick an object in the room and really look at it — every chip, every shadow.

Redesigning your life isn’t about being fearless.

It’s about moving scared.

It’s about telling your inner critic, thanks for your input, and doing the thing anyway.

July Reflections

I am starting to pause at the end of the month and look back. This July? We covered a lot.

Key posts we explored together:

Big news: I launched my first digital course — REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot — for women over 50 who are done shrinking, done waiting, done asking permission.

Behind the scenes: My 7-part Senegal series pulled back the curtain on what starting over really looks like — the messy, beautiful, unfiltered truth.

Start here:

