Six months ago, I pressed "publish" on my first Substack newsletter. I didn’t know where it would lead, but I knew I had something to say—and a community of women I wanted to connect with.

Today, that humble first feels like a different world. My newsletter started as Life Notes; it is now The Second Bloom. It has grown, transformed, and found its voice. It’s been a journey of learning, creativity, and growth.

And yes, I’m considering changing the name again (perks of the creative process!).

I am sharing what these six months have taught me—and how they’ve helped me grow.

From Life Notes to The Second Bloom

In the beginning, I chose the name Life Notes because it felt meaningful and personal to me. It wasn't until a few months later that I discovered another newsletter by the same name. After some thought (and a bit of panic), I pivoted to The Second Bloom. I wanted a name that resonated with women over 50 who are reinventing themselves and starting new chapters of their lives.

Looking back, the change was a blessing. My newsletter is all about reinvention. It's funny how obstacles can serve as learning opportunities.

Finding My Voice (and Look!)

One thing I’ve learned is that newsletters evolve. As a first-timer, I wrote simple and heartfelt posts that lacked structure. The Second Bloom feels more like me today. Using a logo representing my story, I created a more consistent look and feel.

My posts now also include "deep dives" for readers who prefer listening to reading. These audio posts are a popular way to connect. My favorite part of having a newsletter is experimenting with ways to make the content more engaging.

“The scariest moment is always just before you start. After that, things can only get better.” ~ Stephen King

Life Reimagined: Stories Worth Telling

One of the most exciting additions is Life Reimagined. It features interviews with inspiring women over 50 who have redesigned their lives and are now thriving. The interviews come in two formats: videos and podcasts. Videos are exclusive to paid subscribers. The podcasts are also on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Episodes drop every month on the 16th (yes, it’s a random date, but it works!).

Listening to these women's stories has been so much fun. Their courage and creativity inspire me, and sharing their stories is an honor. Each interview reminds me of the incredible wisdom we can gain from each other.

Coaching and Community

Beyond writing and interviewing, I’ve started preparing for my reinvention. As a full-time worker who dreams of coaching women over 50, I’m on my way to becoming a certified life coach. I want to offer women the 1:1 support they need to reach their next chapter.

Paid subscribers can access two 60-minute sessions with me. It is the perfect way to blend my newsletter and coaching journey to support other women over 50. If my reinvention can help others start theirs, I know I’m on the right path.

Gratitude: The Secret Ingredient

None of this would have been possible without the people who have been part of my journey. To my subscribers—your support means everything. Every read, comment, and piece of feedback reminds me why I started this.

Thank you to the incredible Substack community for your advice, encouragement, and generosity. Your tips and stories have guided me in times of uncertainty. They inspired me to keep going.

And finally, to Veronica Llorca-Smith from The Lemon Tree Mindset—thank you for showing me reinvention. Your story, wisdom, and belief in my potential have been the driving force behind my growth. Watching you rock your reinvention reminds me that I can do the same—and so can every woman reading this.

A Magical Six Months

Today, The Second Bloom has grown to over 80 subscribers. I’m humbled and thrilled by the community we’re building together. I stop and reflect. I see I'm where I wanted to be six months ago. I'm heading toward my dreams on my vision board.

Visualization is powerful. Taking small steps is powerful. Believing in the possibility of reinvention? That’s the most powerful thing of all.

My Advice to Anyone Ready to Reinvent

If you’re feeling called to start over or make a change, my advice is simple: start small. One small step at a time. Write down your dreams. Take one step at a time. And don’t be afraid to reach out for support.

I'm here if you need someone to help you get started. Reinvention is possible—at any age, in any season.

Here’s to the next six months of blooming together. 🌹

To help you get started, I’ve also got some cool resources for you:

Thanks for reading, and have a great week! 🌹