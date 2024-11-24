The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith
Nov 24

Cheers to a magic six months, Desiree!

I was honestly so happy for you when I read about your first paid subscriber right after you turned on the opiton.

It's lovely to see you owning it and creating your own path.

Thank you for the mention too ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Desiree Brown-Quilty and others
Dr. Erin Attaway's avatar
Dr. Erin Attaway
Dec 5

Hi Desiree, I'm so happy to find you. I'm only 46 but I started my reinvention this year. I started a Substack about a month ago and I'm finding my voice. Like you, I encourage women to love themselves more, worry less, and keep growing. I'm excited to follow your story and it makes me excited to think about when I look back, six-months from now. Well done!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Desiree Brown-Quilty
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Desiree Brown - Quilty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture