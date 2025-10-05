1× 0:00 -10:53

When the month ends, it’s not just another page on the calendar we’re turning — it’s a moment to pause, exhale, and notice how far we’ve come… even if September felt like a blur.

This month was all about truth-telling and tenderness. I’ve been in Ireland — slowing down, catching up with old friends and family, and showing up as a softer version of myself. The one who bakes apple tarts, sips 0% Guinness in cozy country pubs, lingers by the fire, wanders through muddy lanes, and smiles at cows grazing in fields so green they almost don’t look real.

Looking back, September was all about the messy middle — the part no one really talks about. We talked about the shaky spreadsheets, the sleepless self-doubt, the silver strands and quiet grace, the slow rebuilding of confidence after years of playing small just to fit in.

I’ve been diving deeper into what reinvention really looks like after 50 — not the polished version, but the real, human, sometimes scary version. The one where you open your banking app with a knot in your stomach… and still decide to take the next step anyway.

In case you missed it, here’s a quick roundup of what we’ve explored this month (and yes, I still can’t believe how much we covered):

And if you’re one of my beautiful paid subscribers, here’s what we unpacked in our Sunday Zoom recorded reflections, now called Monday Bloom, this month.

Monday Bloom: Money Mindset After 50 - how to catch the loop that keeps you stuck and flip it into proof you’re still capable of starting.

Monday Bloom: Starting Messy - This week’s session is about embracing messy starts—the reminder that imperfect action creates momentum, while waiting for perfect only keeps you stuck.

Monday Bloom: Thought Trap - the self-fulfilling loop that convinces you you can’t and then proves you right. We explored how to flip that script and use the same pattern to build confidence and momentum instead.

Second Bloom Sundays: Crafting Your Chapter 2 - When you imagine your next chapter, what’s one thing you see in it?

Second Bloom Sundays: Your Inner Critic - how you talk back to your inner critic.

So if September taught me anything, it’s this: you don’t need to have it all figured out to begin again. You need a little courage to meet yourself where you are — imperfect, evolving, and still in motion.

Because growth doesn’t always look like progress, sometimes it’s a pause, a quiet shift, a single brave choice that no one sees.

So here’s to slower Octobers, softer goals, and steady hearts. To trusting the small steps, to believing that “enough” can be a beautiful place to start, and to remembering — you’re not behind, you’re just becoming.

Have a great week ahead!🌹