This week in Second Bloom Sundays(now Monday Bloom), we’re diving into money mindset after 50 — the stories we carry about money, and how they shape the way we earn, spend, and dream.

For years, I believed charging more for my work would drive people away. So I underpriced everything, worked harder than ever, and told myself, “At least I’m surviving.” The truth? It wasn’t effort holding me back. It was my money story.

Old beliefs keep us small. New beliefs open the door to abundance.

That’s the heartbeat of this week’s chat: you can’t change your past money story, but you can rewrite the one you’re living now.

Listen to the full recording below: