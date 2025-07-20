Second Bloom Sundays - Let’s chat live, no fluff
A live space for honest conversations, shared wins, and real connection because blooming at 50+ isn’t a solo journey.
Hey there, lovely lady,
This Sunday, we’re doing something a little different.
It’s called Second Bloom Sundays, our cozy, unfiltered Zoom hangout, exclusive to paid subscribers. Just us, live, talking about what’s really on our minds.
No filters. No fluff. Just real women building a new chapter together.
🫖 Bring your tea, your wins, your doubts, your me…