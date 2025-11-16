Listen to the deep dive here:

You ever notice how the biggest shifts in your life don’t come from the grand, dramatic moments… but the quiet, small ones you almost said no to?

Yeah. Same.

When I came to the Falklands, I didn’t plan on building a whole new chapter here. Honestly, I just wanted stable wifi and somewhere to do a short-term teaching stint to help out a school, write, and coach.

Instead, I ended up stumbling into a life made up of tiny yeses.

Little decisions that didn’t look like “reinvention” on the surface

…but slowly dragged me back to myself.

Let me show you.

Cape Pembroke

The first yes was accidental

Saturday morning. Local library. A watercolor class I didn’t ask for, didn’t plan for, didn’t think I needed.

But I went. (Honestly, I just needed to get out of the house before the wind bullied me into another nap.)

And something wild happened…

I loved it.

The room felt warm. The vibes were soft. The library here? Kinda magical. Books I never knew I needed. People I never expected to meet. A whole community hidden in plain sight.

One tiny yes — and suddenly my world widened.

Funny how that works…

The second yes had paws

A colleague asked if I wanted to walk her dog.

On a typical day, I would’ve smiled politely, said something like “maybe next time,” then ghosted the idea completely.

But I said yes.

And that yes took me straight to Surf Bay — white sand, untouched coastline, a stretch of wild beauty I didn’t even know existed here. The kind of place that makes you feel small in the best way.

The kind of place that whispers, “See? Life’s not done with you.”

I walked that beach and remembered:

I love beginnings.

I love adventure.

My daily walk

I love discovering myself in strange new places.

Then came the yes that scared me a little

Substitute teaching.

You’d think after 20+ years of teaching, it would be easy. But doing it in a new country? Whole different thing.

New school. New students. New culture.

New version of me.

But I said yes anyway.

And it reminded me of my own resilience. My ability to adapt. My teacher brain? Still alive, still sharp, still capable of building connections in any classroom — even one at the edge of the world.

The yes that reminded me I’m still allowed to play

I went to the only cinema on the island.

Just walked in like it was a typical Saturday night.

Popcorn. Random movie. A seat in last row with people I socialize with sometimes.

Nothing special.

Except it was.

It was me choosing life. Choosing curiosity. Choosing joy.

Choosing to be someone who makes memories instead of excuses.

Surf Bay

If this all feels familiar… let me ask you something

When was the last time you said yes to something that scared you, stretched you, or surprised you?

Not a big yes.

Not a “quit your job and move across the world” yes.

Just a small one.

Like taking a class.

Saying yes to a walk.

Showing up for yourself in a new space.

Letting life reintroduce you to yourself.

Women over 50 — we get tricked into believing reinvention has to be big.

Nah.

It starts with tiny yeses.

Tiny cracks of light.

Tiny stolen moments of bravery.

Tiny leaps that eventually turn into a whole new life.

Just ask Shonda Rhimes.

Her entire Year of Yes was built on one simple truth:

Your life only expands in proportion to the courage you’re willing to practice.

Here’s the truth you already know

You don’t need more time.

Or a better plan.

Or someone’s permission.

You need a spark.

One yes.

Then another.

Then one more until something inside you whispers…

“Oh. I remember her.”

Your future self is waiting for you to say yes to something today — something small, something doable, something that reminds you you’re still in here.

If you’re ready to start saying yes again… this is the moment

My REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot is built exactly for this.

For women who feel stuck.

For women who feel like life is happening at them instead of for them.

For women who know they want more — but don’t know where the first yes is hiding.

In five days, you’ll learn how to:

rebuild confidence without waiting for anyone’s approval

turn tiny yeses into real momentum

shift your mindset from “maybe later” to “why not now?”

reconnect with the part of you who takes chances, trusts herself, and says yes to life again

If you want to feel brave again — and not just look brave from the outside — this is your next right step.

Get the REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot

Keep blooming 🌹.